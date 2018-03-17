The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 17, 2018 | Last Update : 07:21 PM IST

India, All India

UP bypoll defeat taught lesson, will ensure it's not repeated: Rajnath Singh

PTI
Published : Mar 17, 2018, 6:52 pm IST
Updated : Mar 17, 2018, 6:54 pm IST

The BJP lost to the Samajwadi Party in the by-elections held for Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats.

Asked what he would do if he becomes the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said he was not an overambitious person. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Asked what he would do if he becomes the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said he was not an overambitious person. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the BJP had taken lessons from its defeat in Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha bypolls and would work to ensure that such a result is not repeated.

"Ho gaya, aage nahin hoga. Humein pata chala ki aisa bhi ho sakta hain (It has happened, it will not happen again. We have learnt that even this could happen),” Singh, a senior BJP leader, said at the News18 Rising India Summit in New Delhi.

The BJP lost to the Samajwadi Party in the by-elections held for Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats, vacated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya respectively.

Adityanath had said the results were a "lesson" and cited overconfidence and inability to understand the SP-BSP tie-up.

Also Read: UP bypolls loss a 'lesson', result of overconfidence: Adityanath

Asked to comment on Rahul Gandhi, the home minister said despite the Congress president's attacks on the government, only "time will tell against whom India was rising".

"He is our opposition leader and he will keep saying things. But only time will tell against whom the country is rising," Singh said.

Taking a dig at the Prime Minister after his speech at a meet, Rahul tweeted, "Modi Ji, those were some fancy power point slides. A quick word of advice: You're right about Rising India. One small issue - it's rising against you."

Asked what he would do if he becomes the Prime Minister, Rajnath Singh said he was not an overambitious person. "I am not overambitious. But if anyone is given the opportunity, they must fulfil it. Our Prime Minister is doing a very commendable job," he said.

Tags: rajnath singh, uttar pradesh bypoll, gorakhpur bypoll, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Study says smart software can diagnose prostate cancer

2

CISF launches mobile app for lost items at airports

3

Infinity War's latest trailer promises gripping ride, but here's why fans are upset

4

Mystery dinosaur skeleton to fetch up to 1.8 million euros

5

Spacerock that can end life on Earth can't be stopped by Nasa, say scientists

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Arjun Kapoor hosted a get-together at his residence on Friday for his father Boney Kapoor and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun returns from shoot, hosts get-together for Boney, sisters Janhvi, Khushi

Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Boney Kapoor with daughter Khushi, Sushmita Sen attended special screening of Rani Muerji's ‘Hichki’; Bollywood beauties Sandeepa Dhar, Rakul Preet and others were seen at Ajay Devgn's Raid screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Sandeepa, Rakul, Boney Kapoor and Khushi light up film screening

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was spotted at the event, his 'Befikre' co-star Vaani Kapoor was snapped at the fashion show, Actor-director duo Rajkummar Raoi and Hansal Mehta launch ‘Omerta’ trailer. Check out all exclusive photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Ranveer, Vaani at the event, Rajkummar-Hansal unveil Omerta trailer

Rani Mukerji was honoured with the ‘Pride of Bengal’ award at an event in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/Twitter)

Rani Mukerji gets 'Pride of Bengal' honour as she lands in Kolkata for Hichki

A prayer meet was held in Chennai on Sunday in memory of legendary actress Sridevi who passed away last month.

South stars pay condolences to Sridevi's family at Chennai prayer meet

Bollywood stars came out in their most stylish attires at a awards show held by a leading magazine in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Deepika, Ranveer, Rekha, others' glitzy avatars shine at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham