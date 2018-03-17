The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 17, 2018 | Last Update : 10:49 AM IST

India, All India

FinMin rejected highest number of RTI pleas in year of note ban: report

PTI
Published : Mar 17, 2018, 10:02 am IST
Updated : Mar 17, 2018, 10:00 am IST

The Finance Ministry rejected 18.41 per cent of 1,51,186 applications received by it during the said period.

The Finance Ministry was closely followed by the Home Ministry which rejected 16.08 per cent of 59,828 applications addressed to it. (Photo: PTI |File)
 The Finance Ministry was closely followed by the Home Ministry which rejected 16.08 per cent of 59,828 applications addressed to it. (Photo: PTI |File)

New Delhi: The Finance Ministry rejected highest number of RTI applications received by it during 2016-17, the year in which it had implemented demonetisation of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 currency, the annual report released by the Central Information Commission on Friday said.

The data cited by the report shows that among all the union ministries and central government departments, the Finance Ministry rejected 18.41 per cent of 1,51,186 applications received by it during the said period.

The Finance Ministry was closely followed by the Home Ministry which rejected 16.08 per cent of 59,828 applications addressed to it, it said.

The number of Right to Information (RTI) applications has come down from 9.76 lakh in 2015-16 to 9.17 lakh in 2016-17 - a dip of 6.1 per cent, it said. Among these, 6.59 per cent applications were rejected by the public authorities during the year. The overall proportion of rejection for the central government (including UTs) has come down marginally from 6.62 per cent in 2015-16 to 6.59 per cent in 2016-17.

According to the CIC, the top authority in monitoring the implementation of the RTI in the country, the public authorities, in maximum cases, cited exemption clauses like state interests, personal information, information forbidden from disclosure by the country, fiduciary capacity listed under Section 8(1) of the RTI Act.

The Ministry of Home Affairs received 59,828 RTI applications during 2016-17 even though 33 public authorities under it reported 57,657 RTI applications the previous year.

The proportion of rejection of the MHA has gone up considerably to 16.10 per cent in 2016-17 from the 14 per cent reported in 2015-16.

A bulk of these RTIs (6,422) were rejected by the exempt organisations under this Ministry such as the Assam Rifles, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) etc.

Tags: finance ministry, demonetisation, rti
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Mystery dinosaur skeleton to fetch up to 1.8 million euros

2

Spacerock that can end life on Earth can't be stopped by Nasa, say scientists

3

Fiction format more suitable for biopics, says Rajkumar Hirani

4

Number of women having IVF without a man rises by 35 per cent, says study

5

Pockets of concentration camp: US to re-introduce nitrogen for executions

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Boney Kapoor with daughter Khushi, Sushmita Sen attended special screening of Rani Muerji's ‘Hichki’; Bollywood beauties Sandeepa Dhar, Rakul Preet and others were seen at Ajay Devgn's Raid screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Sandeepa, Rakul, Boney Kapoor and Khushi light up film screening

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was spotted at the event, his 'Befikre' co-star Vaani Kapoor was snapped at the fashion show, Actor-director duo Rajkummar Raoi and Hansal Mehta launch ‘Omerta’ trailer. Check out all exclusive photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Ranveer, Vaani at the event, Rajkummar-Hansal unveil Omerta trailer

Rani Mukerji was honoured with the ‘Pride of Bengal’ award at an event in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/Twitter)

Rani Mukerji gets 'Pride of Bengal' honour as she lands in Kolkata for Hichki

A prayer meet was held in Chennai on Sunday in memory of legendary actress Sridevi who passed away last month.

South stars pay condolences to Sridevi's family at Chennai prayer meet

Bollywood stars came out in their most stylish attires at a awards show held by a leading magazine in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Deepika, Ranveer, Rekha, others' glitzy avatars shine at awards show

Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sidharth Malhotra were the star performers at the unveiling of the Mumbai T-20 league held in the city on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Kriti, Sidharth, Madhuri dazzle on stage as Bollywood and cricket meet

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham