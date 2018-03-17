The Asian Age | News

Didi should be ruler of Indian democracy, says Ram Jethmalani

Published : Mar 17, 2018, 12:52 am IST
New Delhi: Senior lawyer and RJD RS MP Ram Jethmalani on Friday said that he wanted to see Trinamul Congress chief Mamata Banerjee as the “ruler of Indian democracy” and he would put all his talent at her disposal. What was interesting, however, is that he made this statement in a letter addressed to three senior BJP leaders Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and Shatrughan Sinha.

In the letter, Mr Jethmalani said that two of these leaders Mr Yashwant Sinha and Mr Shatrughan Sinha had met him and sought his support for taking on the Modi regime.

“You have spoken with me briefly during the last two days and obviously demanded my cooperation in taking the place of Modi and his crook colleague,” he said.

Mr Jethmalani added however: “I am sorry, I have thrown my lot and talent at the total disposal of Mamata Banerjee and she has responded beautifully to my gesture and spoken bravely that she will destroy the present BJP regime”.

“I write this to make the lady of Bengal who is my selected heroine as the ruler of the Indian Democracy”. The senior lawyer also mentioned in the letter that when he was being thrown out of the party, none of these leaders had come forward to help him.

When contacted Mr Yashwant Sinha confirmed that he had received the letter, but denied that they had requested him to take the lead considering his age.

He said that all three mentioned in the letter had met him more than once.

“We had been meeting and discussing issues with him. Neither did we contradict him when he expressed support for Mamata Banerjee. So we are surprised why he wrote the letter,” he added. It might recalled that Ms Banerjee has evinced interest in leading an Opposition alliance to take on the BJP in 2019.

