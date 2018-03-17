The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 17, 2018 | Last Update : 03:56 PM IST

India, All India

Congress red-faced after Veerappa Moily's controversial tweet

PTI
Published : Mar 17, 2018, 3:25 pm IST
Updated : Mar 17, 2018, 3:23 pm IST

As the tweet went viral on social media and created buzz in political circles, Moily said it was a 'mistake (committed) by somebody else.'

'INC need (sic) to solve money in politics. We can't afford to have contractors and their nexus with the state PWD minister determine how candidates are selected for the upcoming Assembly elections,' said a tweet from a twitter handle that is not verified. (Photo: PTI)
 'INC need (sic) to solve money in politics. We can't afford to have contractors and their nexus with the state PWD minister determine how candidates are selected for the upcoming Assembly elections,' said a tweet from a twitter handle that is not verified. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily has landed in a controversy over a tweet suggesting money plays a role in his party deciding who gets the ticket for upcoming elections in Karnataka, though he denied posting it, saying "I have not done it".

"INC need (sic) to solve money in politics. We can't afford to have contractors and their nexus with the state PWD minister determine how candidates are selected for the upcoming assembly elections," said a tweet from a twitter handle that is not verified.

As the tweet went viral on social media and created a buzz in political circles, Moily, when contacted by news agency PTI, said it was a "mistake (committed) by somebody else."

"That Twitter (handle) is not in my control. It's not (an) appropriate (tweet). I'm withdrawing (it)," said Moily, who heads the manifesto committee for the assembly polls.

Coming on the day when the AICC plenary was to begin at New Delhi, the tweet also tagged Rahul Gandhi's office, Congress headquarters, Karnataka Pradesh Congress and Moily's son Harsha Moily. Minutes later, the same tweet was posted on the twitter handle of Harsha too.

This tweet tagged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also.

Both the tweets were later deleted.

The tweet was allegedly targeted at PWD minister HC Mahadevappa, a trusted aide of Siddaramaiah.

The tweet row has erupted amid reports that Moily, a former chief minister, was unhappy over discouraging remarks allegedly made by Mahadevappa during a screening panel meeting about giving party ticket to Harsha to contest the assembly polls from Karkala.

Asked if his twitter account was hacked, Moily said, "I don't say that but even then it's not proper." "It's unfortunate. It shouldn't have come. I haven't done it. Somebody else has done it. I don't want to go public on party matters."

Asked whether any action would be initiated against those who played "mischief" with his twitter handle, Moily said he didn't want to make any further statements, "Forget the matter."

Reacting to the controversy, Mahadevappa said he didn't have any information about it. "I don't know social media, hence I don't know about tweets. Someone told me about such a tweet, after that he (Moily) has said that he has not tweeted, this is what I know....rest you have to ask him," he added.

Seizing the opportunity, state BJP president BS Yeddyurappa said Moily's tweet validates his party's stand that Siddaramaiah is "a 10 per cent CM".

The comment relates to a charge made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in the state recently, where he had called the Siddaramaiah dispensation a "10 per cent commission government."

"At last someone's conscience in @INCKarnataka prodded him to speak up! @moilyv ji is right. We have been saying that @siddaramaiah is 10 percent CM," Yeddyurappa said.

"With contractors filling PWD min's deep pockets, state's coffers & roads are in tatters. Congress veteran's view validates our point," Yeddyurappa tweeted.

Tags: congress, m veerappa moily, siddaramaiah, moily tweet, bs yeddyurappa
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

CISF launches mobile app for lost items at airports

2

Infinity War's latest trailer promises gripping ride, but here's why fans are upset

3

Mystery dinosaur skeleton to fetch up to 1.8 million euros

4

Spacerock that can end life on Earth can't be stopped by Nasa, say scientists

5

Fiction format more suitable for biopics, says Rajkumar Hirani

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Arjun Kapoor hosted a get-together at his residence on Friday for his father Boney Kapoor and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun returns from shoot, hosts get-together for Boney, sisters Janhvi, Khushi

Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Boney Kapoor with daughter Khushi, Sushmita Sen attended special screening of Rani Muerji's ‘Hichki’; Bollywood beauties Sandeepa Dhar, Rakul Preet and others were seen at Ajay Devgn's Raid screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Sandeepa, Rakul, Boney Kapoor and Khushi light up film screening

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was spotted at the event, his 'Befikre' co-star Vaani Kapoor was snapped at the fashion show, Actor-director duo Rajkummar Raoi and Hansal Mehta launch ‘Omerta’ trailer. Check out all exclusive photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Ranveer, Vaani at the event, Rajkummar-Hansal unveil Omerta trailer

Rani Mukerji was honoured with the ‘Pride of Bengal’ award at an event in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/Twitter)

Rani Mukerji gets 'Pride of Bengal' honour as she lands in Kolkata for Hichki

A prayer meet was held in Chennai on Sunday in memory of legendary actress Sridevi who passed away last month.

South stars pay condolences to Sridevi's family at Chennai prayer meet

Bollywood stars came out in their most stylish attires at a awards show held by a leading magazine in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Deepika, Ranveer, Rekha, others' glitzy avatars shine at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham