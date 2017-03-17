The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 17, 2017 | Last Update : 04:23 PM IST

India, All India

Pak agencies suspected as Indian Sufi clerics vanish

ANI
Published : Mar 17, 2017, 4:18 pm IST
Updated : Mar 17, 2017, 4:19 pm IST

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that she has taken up the matter with Islamabad.

Asif Nizami and Nazim Nizami, the Sufi clerics who have gone missing. (Photo: File)
  Asif Nizami and Nazim Nizami, the Sufi clerics who have gone missing. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Pakistan intelligence agencies are behind the disappearance of two Indian Sufi clerics missing since Thursday, an ANI report said.

According to PTI sources in New Delhi, Asif Nizami and Nazim Nizami had gone to visit the famous Daata Darbar shrine in Lahore and were to catch a flight from there to Karachi on Wednesday.

"As per their families, while Asif was allowed to go to Karachi, Nazim was stopped at the Lahore airport on grounds of incomplete travel papers.”

"While Nazim went missing from Lahore airport, Asif went missing after arriving at the Karachi airport," sources told PTI.

Syed Asif Ali Nizami is the head priest of New Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah.

Meanwhile, a Dargah Committee meeting is underway in Delhi's Nizamuddin regarding the disappearances.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that she has taken up the matter with Islamabad.

The matter has been taken up with the Pakistan government both in New Delhi as well as through the Indian mission in Islamabad,

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria also acknowledged that an Indian request seeking assistance for the recovery of two clerics had been received.

Tags: asif nizami, nazim nizami, sufi clerics, pakistan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Patrizia Panico is 1st woman coach of Italian men's team

2

Political parties spent over Rs 5,500 cr on UP poll campaign alone: study

3

MS Dhoni, Jharkhand teammates survive fire scare

4

Indians find loud people on flight annoying, tolerant to flirting singles: survey

5

706-carat diamond unearthed by pastor in Sierra Leone

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham