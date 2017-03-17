The Asian Age | News

Friday, Mar 17, 2017

India

Mother makes son drink second husband’s urine

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 17, 2017, 2:09 am IST
Updated : Mar 17, 2017, 2:06 am IST

She filed for divorce and married Ashok Reddy, a private financier, five months ago.

The younger son did not want to stay with his mother and her new husband and kept insisting that he wanted to live with his father. (Representational image)
Hyderabad: A nine-year-old boy and his father have lodged a police complaint against the boy’s mother for torturing him by branding him on his genitals and making him drink the urine of her second husband.

Anusha, the mother, a member of a Mahila Mandali, married the boy’s father 13 years ago and the family, which includes an older son, lived in Sangareddy.

The couple didn’t get on and Anusha left her husband taking her two children, aged 11 and 9, with her. She filed for divorce and married Ashok Reddy, a private financier, five months ago.

The younger son did not want to stay with his mother and her new husband and kept insisting that he wanted to live with his father. Both children have been out of school for the past five months.

The boy told police that when he told his mother he did not want to live with her, she abused him and asked why he wanted to go to his dad who was dead, when he had a new dad.

“They both would beat me. She even stabbed me on my face and also forced me to drink the other man’s urine filled in a bottle,” the boy alleged.

Unable to bear the torture, the younger child ran away from home and went to his father and explained what had happened.

The father and son lodged a complaint with the police on Thursday. Anusha and Ashok Reddy have been charged under the Juvenile Justice Act.

