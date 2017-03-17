Lie-detection test on Vyapam officials sought

The CBI has so far registered over 150 FIRs in the Vyapam scam.

Investigations by the CBI revealed that the Vyapam scam involved collusion among candidates, government officials and middlemen. (Representational image)

New Delhi: The CBI, probing the multi-crore Vyapam scam, has decided to approach a competent court for seeking permission to conduct lie-detection test on four former senior employees of the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board.

According to sources, these officials, who allegedly played a crucial role in manipulating answer sheets of more than 22 candidates in state medical examination in 2011-12, are not cooperating in investigation.

“They gave conflicting versions during examination. The agency will soon approach court for seeking permission to conduct lie-detection test on them,” a source said.

According to sources, the agency recently questioned several former senior officials of the MPPEB in connection with alleged irregularities in the Pre-Medical examination in 2011-12. The CBI has so far registered over 150 FIRs in the Vyapam scam.

Investigations by the CBI revealed that the Vyapam scam involved collusion among candidates, government officials and middlemen. Undeserving candidates bribed MPPEB officials through middlemen to be seated strategically next to a brilliant dummy candidate, who was also paid money, sources said.

The agency sleuths found that in some cases students were supplied with solved answer sheets before they took the exam by the suspected officials, sources said. The Supreme Court in July 2015 transferred all cases to the CBI.