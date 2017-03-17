The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 17, 2017 | Last Update : 01:15 AM IST

India, All India

BJP meet sets tone for 2019 Lok Sabha elections

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 17, 2017, 12:37 am IST
Updated : Mar 17, 2017, 12:35 am IST

Urging leaders to woo youth, Modi says: ‘Won’t rest, nor let others rest’.

PM Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah are felicitated at the BJP’s parliamentary party meeting at Parliament House in New Delhi. Also seen are Union ministers Rajnath Singh, M. Venkaiah Naidu and Ravi Shankar Prasad as well as veteran leader Lal Krishna Advani. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 PM Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah are felicitated at the BJP’s parliamentary party meeting at Parliament House in New Delhi. Also seen are Union ministers Rajnath Singh, M. Venkaiah Naidu and Ravi Shankar Prasad as well as veteran leader Lal Krishna Advani. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

New Delhi: After the BJP’s stupendous performance in the recently-held Assembly elections, the party top brass on Thursday asked leaders and legislators to be ready for the 2019 general election, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi informing them that “na main baithunga na baithne doonga (I will not rest, nor will I let others rest).” BJP president Amit Shah asked party leaders to be ready for the Lok Sabha elections, and asserted that the party’s recent victories were an outcome of people’s vote against casteism, family rule and corruption, and in favour of Mr Modi’s leadership.

The BJP parliamentary party gave a standing ovation to Mr Modi and also passed a resolution on the party’s “extraordinary performance” in the Assembly elections in five states.

Later, Mr Modi was also greeted in the Rajya Sabha by the treasury benches, who responded to Congress members’ “dekho dekho, kaun aaya hai (look who has come)”, by saying: “Hindustan ka sher aaya hai (the lion of India has come).” It was Mr Modi’s first visit to the Upper House after the verdict, and he sat for 15 minutes.

Earlier, at the parliamentary party meeting, Mr Modi gave a roadmap to party leaders, that included reaching out to the youth and continuing with the dalit outreach programme. Apparently referring to party leaders’ tendency to make controversial statements, Mr Modi also thanked them for refraining from such statements during the campaign, particularly in UP, when he said “Un lalon ka bhi abhinandan jinhone muh par taala band rakha”. The BJP had specially flown in prasadam from Tirupati to congratulate Mr Modi and Mr Shah for the party’s triumph. Nearly 600 ladoos were brought from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam by the parliamentary party office.

Addressing the parliamentary party meeting, Mr Modi asked leaders to organise an exercise between the party’s foundation day on April 6 and Bhim Rao Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on April 14, urging leaders to make the youth the “ambassadors” of his government’s work.

The BJP will organise various events at the booth level and at “shakti kendras” across the country, with leaders told to spend 72 hours with the people and the cadre. As Mr Modi asked the leader to take up various programmes to reach out to people when his government completes three years on May 26, he said: “Na main baithunga na baithne doonga”.

The BJP will celebrate its foundation day on April 6, when its leaders and workers will take part in a Swachchh Bharat campaign. Mr Modi urged all leaders to work during the week to give a boost to the use of the BHIM app, a digital payment application, by educating the masses about it and helping them download it. The leaders were also asked to publicise Ambedkar’s works and contributions. He said the app can liberate small traders from the clutches of moneylenders and be a tool of social transformation. Those using it the most will also be given incentives, he added.

Asking BJP leaders to make the youth the “ambassadors” of the Centre’s public welfare and good governance projects, Mr Modi said young people depend on mobile phones more than newspapers and TV channels to get information. He also asked MPs to give their suggestions ahead of his government’s third anniversary on May 26.

Mr Shah noted that the five state elections were cited as the BJP’s biggest electoral challenge after the 2014 Lok Sabha victory, he said the next parliamentary election in 2019 would be the next big challenge and asked party leaders to start making preparations for it. He asked them not to be complacent. “The next target is 2019,” he said.

Mr Shah said the party’s victory underlined the people’s support for the welfare schemes launched by the Central government and a “brave decision” like demonetisation.

Tags: narendra modi, amit shah, lok sabha elections

MOST POPULAR

1

'It is unfortunate': Shahid Kapoor on attack at Padmavati sets in Kolhapur

2

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

3

Trump responds to Snoop Dogg's mocking music video, says he should be jailed

4

Ahead of swearing-in ceremony, Amarinder Singh's wax statue unveiled in Ludhiana

5

India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 1: India toil as Smith, Maxwell power Aussies to 299/4 at stumps

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham