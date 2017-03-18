The Asian Age | News

Friday, Mar 17, 2017

India, All India

BJP is number 3 in West Bengal, cannot take on TMC: Mamata

PTI
Published : Mar 17, 2017, 8:30 pm IST
Updated : Mar 17, 2017, 8:27 pm IST

The TMC supremeo asserted if the BJP can take on her party in West Bengal, the TMC would target the BJP in entire India.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday phoo-phooed the idea of the BJP posing any threat to the Trianamool Congress in the next assembly polls saying it is just a party number 3 or four in the state.

“They cannot… they cannot. What do you think? Now they are the party number three or four in Bengal… How will they be able to capture all the seats? Forcefully?,” she asked.

The TMC supremeo asserted if the BJP can take on her party in West Bengal, the TMC would target the BJP in entire India. “If the BJP targets West Bengal, the TMC will target India,” she stated.

“If they target (West) Bengal, don’t you think we will target India? If they target Bengal, Odisha and Bihar, we will go all the way,” she added.

Banerjee made the assertion in response to the reporters’ query on the BJP’s reported move to chalk out a strategy to take on the Mamata Banerjee government in the assembly elections as well as in the zilla parisad (district council) polls.

She said West Bengal is not the place where the politics of division would succeed. “I have full trust in (West) Bengal. Bengal is not the place where you will divide and say anything and people will start accepting that,” she said.

