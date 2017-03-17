The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 17, 2017 | Last Update : 10:19 AM IST

India, All India

Rahul Gandhi goes abroad to be with ailing mother Sonia

PTI
Published : Mar 17, 2017, 10:08 am IST
Updated : Mar 17, 2017, 10:06 am IST

Congress President Sonia Gandhi is already abroad for a health check-up.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Congress President Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday left for abroad to be with his ailing mother Sonia Gandhi who is undergoing medical treatment.

Rahul left soon after his return from Chandigarh where he attended the swearing-in ceremony of Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh.

"Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi shall travel there today to be with her and accompany Congress President on the return journey," party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

He added that Congress President Sonia Gandhi is already abroad for a health check-up.

Rahul left for an undisclosed location abroad amid a growing clamour for structural changes within after the party's debacle in the Uttar Pradesh polls.

Sonia, who did not campaign in the assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, went abroad for treatment earlier this month and gave a miss to the counting of votes in five states.

Party sources say she has gone for a "routine medical check-up" but there is no set date for her return.

Though they did not let in on where she has gone for the check-up, there was speculation that she is in the US where she had earlier undergone treatment for an undisclosed ailment. Sonia has not been keeping well for quite some time.

Tags: rahul gandhi, sonia gandhi, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

'It is unfortunate': Shahid Kapoor on attack at Padmavati sets in Kolhapur

2

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

3

Trump responds to Snoop Dogg's mocking music video, says he should be jailed

4

Ahead of swearing-in ceremony, Amarinder Singh's wax statue unveiled in Ludhiana

5

India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 1: India toil as Smith, Maxwell power Aussies to 299/4 at stumps

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham