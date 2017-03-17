Rahul Gandhi goes abroad to be with ailing mother Sonia

Congress President Sonia Gandhi is already abroad for a health check-up.

New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday left for abroad to be with his ailing mother Sonia Gandhi who is undergoing medical treatment.

Rahul left soon after his return from Chandigarh where he attended the swearing-in ceremony of Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh.

"Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi shall travel there today to be with her and accompany Congress President on the return journey," party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

He added that Congress President Sonia Gandhi is already abroad for a health check-up.

Rahul left for an undisclosed location abroad amid a growing clamour for structural changes within after the party's debacle in the Uttar Pradesh polls.

Sonia, who did not campaign in the assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, went abroad for treatment earlier this month and gave a miss to the counting of votes in five states.

Party sources say she has gone for a "routine medical check-up" but there is no set date for her return.

Though they did not let in on where she has gone for the check-up, there was speculation that she is in the US where she had earlier undergone treatment for an undisclosed ailment. Sonia has not been keeping well for quite some time.