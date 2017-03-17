The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 17, 2017 | Last Update : 08:56 PM IST

India, All India

After reports of ISIS threat, Taj Mahal gets extra security

PTI
Published : Mar 17, 2017, 6:40 pm IST
Updated : Mar 17, 2017, 6:42 pm IST

A pro-ISIS media group published a graphic depicting Taj Mahal, one of the wonders of the world, as a possible target of the terror outfit.

Taj Mahal of Agra, one of the 7 wonders of the world. (Photo: File)
 Taj Mahal of Agra, one of the 7 wonders of the world. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Security has been enhanced at the Taj Mahal in the wake of a media report of a threat to the 17th century monument from terror outfit ISIS.

"A link has been circulated in which it is claimed that Taj Mahal is on the target of ISIS. We are probing it.

However, security has been enhanced in and around the monument," Additional Director General, Law and Order, Daljeet Singh Chowdhury told PTI here.

The security was jacked up after a website showed graphics of the Taj Mahal with a terrorist standing alongside holding what looked like a weapon.

According to reports, a pro-ISIS media group published a graphic depicting Taj Mahal, one of the wonders of the world, as a possible target of the terror outfit.

The graphic was released almost a week after security agencies carried out combing operation in Uttar Pradesh in which one accused - Saifullah - was killed and six others were arrested.

It was reported that Saifullah was brainwashed by ISIS through the online medium and had carried out an attack on a train in Bhopal.

The graphic features an ISIS fighter wearing combat fatigues and black headgear armed with an assault rifle standing near the Taj Mahal.

It also features three inset pictures - an image of Taj Mahal within crosshairs with the words "New Target" below it, a van with the Arabic text "Agra istishhadi" (Agra

martyrdom-seeker) written in English, implying the threat of a suicide bombing, and an image of a "bomb".

The internal security of Taj Mahal, the biggest draw for foreign and domestic tourists, is provided by the Central Industrial Security Force, a central para-military force entrusted with the task of protecting industrial units, airports, metro rail and various other sensitive places.

The Uttar Pradesh Police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) man the outer periphery.

Outside the 500 metre security ring, police teams keep a strict watch on the movement of vehicles both on the western gate parking and the Shilpgram parking slot towards the eastern gate.

Tags: taj mahal, isis
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 2: Openers lead India's solid reply to Australia's 451 in Ranchi

2

'BJP has won, leave the village', posters tell Muslims in Bareilly

3

AIB's latest video is a hilarious take on the workplace

4

Patrizia Panico is 1st woman coach of Italian men's team

5

Political parties spent over Rs 5,500 cr on UP poll campaign alone: study

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Chef Misuki Moriyasu uses salads to make her cakes for people who like to eat healthy. (Photo:Instagram/vegedecosalad)

Japanese chef creates colourful salad cakes for healthy eaters

Valencia celebrates the ancient

Spaniards revel in the "Las Fallas" fiesta

British artist Aravis Dolmenna has a very unconventional technique when it comes to creating her art. She makes use of random objects that she finds around the house for her beautiful creations. (Photo: Instagram/ @aravisdolmenna)

Everyday objects that are beautifully blended with art

The Jewish holiday of Purim celebrates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther (Photo: AP)

Jews in Israel, New York celebrate freedom on Purim

(Photo: AP)

Celebrating colours of unity on Holi across borders

Creative photographer Mitchel Wu takes inspiration from toys and Toy story movie characters to create interesting situations from everyday life.(Photo: Instagram/MitchelWuPhotography)

Los Angeles-based artist recreates situations using Toy Story characters

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham