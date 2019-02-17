Sunday, Feb 17, 2019 | Last Update : 09:22 AM IST

India, All India

Supreme Court verdict on Sterlite plant on Monday

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Feb 17, 2019, 3:02 am IST
Updated : Feb 17, 2019, 7:43 am IST

It was argued that the plant had not been complying with pollution norms and the situation had severely deteriorated since 1996.

The plant refuted the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board’s charge that it was responsible for air and water pollution and the resultant health hazards and said that not a single material was produced to justify the closure. (Photo: PTI)
 The plant refuted the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board’s charge that it was responsible for air and water pollution and the resultant health hazards and said that not a single material was produced to justify the closure. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on Monday on a batch of appeals against an order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directing re-opening of the Sterlite industries at Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu.

A bench of Justices Rohinton Nariman and Navin Sinha had reser-ved verdict on February 7 at the conclusion of arguments from counsel for Tamil Nadu, Sterlite and DMDK leader Vaiko.

Mr Vaiko had strongly pleaded for a permanent closure of the copper smelting plant of the Sterlite Industries and to strike down the NGT’s order directing re-opening of the plant. He said that in environmental matters the court would have to consider the opinion of experts, and explained how the reports were at variance to one another.

He said “that Sterlite Industries has exceeded the standards of ambient air quality, and ground water quality exceeded drinking water standards. Regarding soil quality, he said the samples showed high concentration of arsenic lead and pointed out environmental contaminations Justifying the clousre oounsel for Tamil Nadu maintained that the NGT had not bestowed adequate and serious consideration of the environment pollution caused by Sterlite.

It was argued that the plant had not been complying with pollution norms and the situation had severely deteriorated since 1996. Far from taking precautionary steps, the unit had wilfully flouted the norms and caused the present appalling situation where the ground water is highly polluted in and around Thoothukudi, counsel said and pleaded for permanent closure of the plant.

However, counsel for Sterlite had argued that the order to close down the factory was taken due to political and malafide considerations. It was submitted that various groups had joined together to oppose the plant and see that it was closed permanently when there was no justifcation to do so.   

The plant refuted the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board’s charge that it was responsible for air and water pollution and the resultant health hazards and said that not a single material was produced to justify the closure. It was argued that Sterlite was singled out for causing pollution though it contributed only one percent of the total emissions which is within the permissible limit. 

Tags: supreme court, national green tribunal

Latest From India

A file photo of JD(U) party national vice-president Prashant Kishor (middle) at an event to induct former Bihar Congress president Ram Jatan Sinha (left) into the party in Patna.

Prashant Kishor woos 1 lakh youth for JD(U)

Small depositors who lost money in chit fund scam demonstrating in Bhubaneswar.

Oppn blames BJP-led Centre for delay in CBI’s chit fund scam probe

AAP MP Bhagwant Mann (Photo: PTI)

Battle over power tariff peaks ahead of Lok Sabha polls

The meeting was convened by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who was in Kashmir on Friday to take stock of the situation. (Photo: PTI)

Pulwama terror attack: All parties show solidarity, stand with govt

MOST POPULAR

1

Why this Delhi traffic cop shows riders who break rules a mirror?

2

Pak punishes students for dancing, waving Indian flag

3

Apple, Google urged to drop woman tracking app

4

'I can still drive a truck to help our soldiers' says Anna Hazare

5

'Japan PM nominated me for Nobel Peace Prize' claims Donald Trump

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham