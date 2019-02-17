Sunday, Feb 17, 2019 | Last Update : 01:14 PM IST

Superstar Rajinikanth not to contest Lok Sabha elections

ANI
Published : Feb 17, 2019, 11:57 am IST
Updated : Feb 17, 2019, 11:59 am IST

The 68-year-old actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth had announced his entry into politics on December 31, 2017.

In a statement, Rajnikanth warned the media not to use his photograph or party symbol for any propaganda. (ANI)
Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Sunday confirmed that his party will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In a statement, he warned the media not to use his photograph or party symbol for any propaganda.

"My party has no support in the upcoming parliamentary election to any parties. So no one should use my photo or flags in the name of Rajini makkal mandram and Rajini Fan Club should be used to support or campaign for any party," he said.

"The main problem in Tamil Nadu is the water, in upcoming election who set up a stable, strong regime in the center to solve water problem of Tamil Nadu and implement it people should believe them and must vote them," read the statement.

The 68-year-old had announced his entry into politics on December 31, 2017.

Although he is yet to officially float his party, the superstar has converted his fan clubs into the 'Rajini Makkal Mandram' - a political outfit that is putting together a framework for the party.

Ever since his entry into politics, Rajinikanth has been meeting people all over Tamil Nadu over various issues, including the kin of those who were killed during the anti-Sterlite protests that took place in Thoothukudi last year.

Tags: rajini makkal mandram, rajnikanth, 2019 elections
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

