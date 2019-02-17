Sunday, Feb 17, 2019 | Last Update : 06:29 PM IST

India, All India

'Pulwama like attacks don't happen without a security lapse': Former RAW chief

ANI
Published : Feb 17, 2019, 5:48 pm IST
Updated : Feb 17, 2019, 5:48 pm IST

Talking about the issue of Kashmir, the former RAW chief said, 'we have to be consistent with what we do'.

Former RAW chief earlier speaking at the event, called for the establishment of an institution to 'deeply analyze the wrong moves taken by India in the past.'
 Former RAW chief earlier speaking at the event, called for the establishment of an institution to 'deeply analyze the wrong moves taken by India in the past.'

Hyderabad: Referring to the debilitating terror attack on CRPF convoy in J&K’s Pulwama district on Thursday which left 40 jawans killed and many others injured, former RAW chief Vikram Sood on Sunday said that such kind of terror attack “does not take place without a security lapse somewhere.”

Talking to media persons on the sidelines of an event here, Sood said: “I have no idea what actually went wrong, but this kind of incident does not take place without a security lapse somewhere.”

“What actually happened, I don’t know. Obviously, there was just more than one man involved. There would have been the guy who brought the explosives. Someone put it together. Somebody got the car. They have knowledge about the vehicles’ movement.”

“They knew the spot where they are going to do it. There must have been a group of people who did it and this person who did the bomb(ing), (was) selected, motivated to do it. It is too early to conclude—A went or B went wrong,” he said.

On the possible action, he said: “It’s not a boxing match. You do a reaction like the PM said you do it at your convenience, at your own time and place of your choice. It doesn’t happen tomorrow or today.”

Talking about the issue of Kashmir, the former RAW chief said: “First of all, we have to be consistent with what we do. Secondly, it should be an Indian approach and not a party approach.”  

Earlier speaking at the event, Sood called for the establishment of an institution to “deeply analyze the wrong moves taken by India in the past.”

“There has to be a system where you can honestly do research on why things went wrong. We are known for our failures. But we don’t mind that because this helps us to preserve what we have done in the past,” said he.

Former chief of Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) went on to add: “If someone has legal empowerment of the agency which includes accountability, then it is a fair game. But if you have only accountability, then that organization will collapse. We cannot just have it one way.”

Highlighting the role of technology in the World War II, Cold War era and the rapid progress of globalization, Sood said: “In the ’90s, the Internet became active and was touted to be a new weapon of war of intelligence and counterintelligence.”

“The 21st century has seen a rapid rise of globalization and technology and until today mankind does not know that when technology will become overpowering. It is already a huge issue that we don’t know where it will lead us in the future,” he said.

Touching upon the topics of radicalism, Sood said: “The printed gun and other things have emerged because of the rise of powers like China and rise of Islamic radicalism from the west of our borders.”

“The west of Indian borders is all infected with various hues of Islamic fundamentalism, radicalism. It is going to be a problem for everybody including the moderates of the Islamic world,” he said.

The former RAW chief said that Russia was again emerging as a superpower. “During the Cold War, Americans had 65 allies who were dictators. When the Cold War ended, the Soviets were defeated in Afghanistan, and the Berlin Wall came down.”

“Mind you, at that time, the Soviet Union had ended but not Russia. The Soviet Union was an ideology and Russia was a nation. This nation will not come down. They are emerging again,” he said.

“The Americans had supported Jihadis and they never imagined the kind of monster they were about to create. They thought that a few agitated Muslims do not matter in the world when the aim is to make Europe safe from the Soviet Union. And now, those agitated Muslims are asking for the caliphates all over the world,” he said.

“America controls six percent of the total population but 50 percent of the wealth and they would like to keep it that way. To hell with the democracy and to hell with the human rights is that what their policy has been,” Sood further said.

The former RAW chief said: “The world we are living in today is a massive global churn. Now if you imagine that you unstrip the globe and flatten it on the top of the table, you will find that in every corner of the earth there is a fire.”

“There are new powers who want to be the masters. Old powers do not want to leave. And India too needs a place under the sun, but we are not going to get it easily.
Nobody is giving it to us on a platter. So in this turmoil, we have innumerable problems—problems of fires of destruction, problems of fires of reconstructions. The natural disasters were not enough and man-made disasters are the latest,” said Sood.

Tags: crpf, pulwama attack, vikram sood, raw
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

Modi also inaugurated a women engineering college building in Ramgarh through remote. (Photo: ANI)

Modi inaugurates, lays foundation of projects worth Rs 3,306 crore in Jharkhand

The petitioner has voiced his concern over the insensitivity and indifference of the authorities. (Photo: File | ANI)

PIL filed in SC for CBI or SIT probe in UP, U'khand hooch tragedies

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar speaking to media on Sunday. On Saturday, the police had arrested a Kashmiri student in for allegedly making insensitive and communal posts on social media in the wake of the terror attack. (Photo: ANI)

Pulwama attack: U'khand Police dispels reports of Kashmiri students being attacked

Trade body said, 'all wholesale and retail markets in Delhi will observe a bandh on 18 February'. (Photo: PTI)

Pulwama attack: Trade body calls for all India bandh

MOST POPULAR

1

Turmoil-hit Pakistan rolls out red carpet for Saudi crown prince

2

Telangana mall sees stampede-like situation over sarees for Rs. 10

3

Quarrel over phone charger leads Maharashtrain man to be attacked with knife

4

Cricket Club of India ‘covers’ Imran Khan portrait on its restaurant wall

5

Why this Delhi traffic cop shows riders who break rules a mirror?

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham