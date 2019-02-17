Sunday, Feb 17, 2019 | Last Update : 04:47 PM IST

Pulwama attack: Fire raging in your hearts is in my heart too, says PM Narendra Modi

Under PM Urja Ganga Yojana states such as UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha will be connected through gas pipelines

Barauni/Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that he shared the grief and outrage with the people of the nation in the wake of the Pulwama terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

The PM, who was in this north Bihar town to launch a slew of projects, began his speech with a few lines in the local dialect Angika and paid tributes to two jawans from the state who died in the Pulwama attack. "I salute and pay my tributes to Sanjay Kumar Sinha and Ratan Kumar Thakur. To the people who have gathered here, I would like to say the fire that is raging in your hearts, is in my heart too," Modi said, evoking a thunderous response from the crowds.

PM launches Patna Metro Rail Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 33,000 crore in Bihar, including the Patna Metro Rail Project.

PM Urja Ganga Yojana is one of the several projects which have been launched with the aim to transform Bihar as well as eastern India. Under this Yojana, states such as UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha will be connected through gas pipelines.

He inaugurated the Patna City Gas Distribution project. The prime minister laid the foundation stone of the Barauni Refinery Expansion Project and the ATF Hydrotreating Unit (INDJET) at Barauni Refinery. He also laid the foundation stone of the Patna Metro Rail Project through a remote at a function in Baruani.

The first phase of River Front Development at Patna was inaugurated and the foundation stone for the Karmalichak Sewerage Network, spanning 96.54 km was also laid by Modi.

The prime minister inaugurated the electrification of railway lines on many sectors and flagged off the Ranchi-Patna AC Weekly Express. He also laid the foundation stone of medical colleges at Chhapra and Purnia.

