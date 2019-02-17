Koffee with Karan inspires BJP’s first ‘candid talk show’

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to interact with the youth in the ‘TownHall’ event next month.

The programme will add to the nearly two dozen initatives, most of which already launched by the party’s youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha(BJYM), under its ‘Vijay Lakshya 2019 campaign.’

New Delhi: Targetting one of the strongest support base of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the youth and to reach out to them, including the nearly 15 crore first-time voters, ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha polls, the BJP is all set to launch ‘NaMo Yuva Connect,’ a “candid talk show” with the youth icons, inspired from the popular ‘Koffee with Karan’ programme.

The programme will add to the nearly two dozen initatives, most of which already launched by the party’s youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha(BJYM), under its ‘Vijay Lakshya 2019 campaign.’

On various occasions, Mr Modi had himself hailed the country’s youth power and urged them to participate in the nation building. Many initiatives targetting the youth had been launched by the central government. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to interact with the youth in the ‘TownHall’ event next month.

The event ‘NaMo Yuva Connect’ will see a youth interviewee taking up questions on various aspects of their life, their struggle in achieving the goal and in particular how they “benefited” from the Modi government’s initiatives.

The youth icons will be from various fields like sports, start-ups, medical and legal fraternity, politics including other sectors.

The event, which will be held at various historical locations, would be broadcast on the social media, through BJYM and its office bearers’ twitter handles and other social media sites. The party is already running a #ModiOnceMore social media campaign.

Ahead of the coming general elections, the BJYM has lined up nearly two dozen nationwide initiatives, some of whi-ch have already been lau-nched including, ‘Namo-Yuva volunteer network,’ ‘Nation with NaMo’ writers’ conclave, ‘Kamal Yu-va Mahotsav’ and ‘Vijay Lashya Yuva Sammelan’ among others.