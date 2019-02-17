Sunday, Feb 17, 2019 | Last Update : 07:15 AM IST

India, All India

Kashmir erupts, curfew contains Jammu violence

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Feb 17, 2019, 5:05 am IST
Updated : Feb 17, 2019, 5:21 am IST

Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik ordered strict action against those indulging in violence or rumour mongering.

Protesters shout slogans against Pakistan during the second day of curfew in Jammu on Saturday. The Army staged flag marches in sensitive localities a day after violence was reported during protests against the Pulwama terror attack. (Photo: AP)
 Protesters shout slogans against Pakistan during the second day of curfew in Jammu on Saturday. The Army staged flag marches in sensitive localities a day after violence was reported during protests against the Pulwama terror attack. (Photo: AP)

Srinagar: Parts of Kashmir Valley erupted on Saturday amid brewing tensions over the incidents of arson that took place during a shutdown in Jammu a day ago and reports of harassment of Kashmiri students and traders in some parts of the country in the wake of the Pulwama recent terror attack which left 49 CRPF dead. Valley traders have called a bandh on Sunday to protest the violence in Jammu.

Curfew remained in force in entire Jammu city for second consecutive day in view of Friday’s violence during which irate crowds torched dozens of vehicles owned by minority Muslim community in some parts of the winter capital. Some city residents alleged on Saturday that they were attacked despite the curfew being in force.

Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik ordered strict action against those indulging in violence or rumour mongering.

The governor directed the police “to take strict action without mercy against those indulging in any type of violence, arson or rumour mongering irrespective of political and religious affiliation,” an official statement said.

Jammu incidents and reports of alleged harassment of Kashmiri students and traders in some other parts of the country, including Dehradun, set off tension in the Kashmir Valley on Saturday as irate crowds took to the streets in protest in Srinagar and southern town of Anantnag. Youth also clashed with the police and Central armed forces, the witnesses said.

Parts of Anantnag erupted mainly because of a rumour that a local resident has been killed in an attack in Sarwal area of Jammu. The authorities were quick to deny any such incident has taken place and warned the “rumour mongers” of severe action.

A police spokesman said, “Malicious rumour is being spread about the death in Sarwal. Rumour mongers will be dealt strictly under law.” The police also denied Kashmiri drivers or their vehicles have been attacked in Udhampur.

The Valley’s traders’ bodies have called for a Kashmir bandh on Sunday in protest against the Jammu incidents and harassment of Kashmiri traders and students elsewhere in the country. On Saturday afternoon, the traders of Srinagar’s commercial hub Lal Chowk and its neighbourhood brought their shutters down in protest against the “attacks” on Kashmiris in Jammu and outside the state.

Tensions heightened after reports that Kashmiri students in Dehradun have been forced to vacate their rented accommodations in the wake of the Pulwama attack. Reacting to these reports, the J&K police officials said that they have spoken to their counterparts in Uttarakhand “who assured us that they are in touch with the representative of Kashmiri boys and all necessary arrangements for the safety and security of students in Dehradun have been put in place.”

Jammu’s deputy commissioner Ramesh Kumar said that the situation remained peaceful throughout the City on Saturday. He said officers of civil administration and law enforcing agencies will review the situation and decide whether to relax the curfew on Sunday.

Residents of Janipur housing colony of Jammu said that their properties were attacked thrice by unruly mobs on Saturday even as the city was under curfew. They alleged that the police and other law enforcing authorities were not acting tough on the “miscreants”.

In the wake of Friday’s incidents and alleged attacks and harassment of Kashmiris in Jammu, the state government employees stationed in the winter capital in connection with the ‘Darbar move’ or biannual office shift have threatened to return to the Valley en-mass if the authorities do not take measures to ensure their safety.

Owais A. Wani, the state president of The Darbar Move (non-secretariat) Employees Federation, alleged that the Kashmiri employees are not safe in Jammu as the residential quarters allotted to them by the state’s estates department at Janipora and some other parts of the city have been attacked by miscreants.

Rakesh Gupta, president of Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry which had given the call for shutdown, condemned the violence on Friday but said that the situation has been brought under control fully.

“We had called for the shutdown to show solidarity with the CRPF and the families of its jawans who lost their lives in the terror attack. Some ugly incidents occurred during the bandh but it is not Jammu alone which has some miscreants. I assure no further harm will be allowed to come to the people,” he told this newspaper.

Tags: crpf jawan, jammu violence
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

Latest From India

The meeting was convened by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who was in Kashmir on Friday to take stock of the situation. (Photo: PTI)

Pulwama terror attack: All parties show solidarity, stand with govt

About the fate of the insurgent groups holed up in Myanmar, the sources said the cadres of Assam and Manipur rebel groups have started returning towards the Indian border and may try to cross over to India. (Photo: PTI)

Myanmar rejects plea for shelter by Indian insurgents

Surface-to-air missiles being test-fired in Pokhran on Saturday. (Photo: Asian Age)

81 IAF fighters deployed for exercise close to Pak border

The plant refuted the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board’s charge that it was responsible for air and water pollution and the resultant health hazards and said that not a single material was produced to justify the closure. (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court verdict on Sterlite plant on Monday

MOST POPULAR

1

Why this Delhi traffic cop shows riders who break rules a mirror?

2

Pak punishes students for dancing, waving Indian flag

3

Apple, Google urged to drop woman tracking app

4

'I can still drive a truck to help our soldiers' says Anna Hazare

5

'Japan PM nominated me for Nobel Peace Prize' claims Donald Trump

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham