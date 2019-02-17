Sunday, Feb 17, 2019 | Last Update : 11:22 AM IST

'Enough is enough', says Iran Dy FM during meet with Swaraj on terrorism

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj met with Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Aragchchi on Saturday.

Swaraj enroute to Bulgaria, as part of her three-nation tour, had a brief stopover in Iran during which she met with Aragchchi. (Photo:ANI)
Tehran: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj met with Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Aragchchi on Saturday where the two ministers discussed bilateral ties and close cooperation between the countries to combat terrorism in the region.

"Iran and India suffered from two heinous terrorist attacks in the past few days resulted in big casualties. Today in my meeting with Sushma Swaraj the Indian FM, when she had a stopover in Tehran, we agreed on close cooperation to combat terrorism in the region. Enough is enough!" Araghchi tweeted.

Both India and Iran saw similar suicide attacks targetting their respective paramilitary forces earlier this week.

On February 13, a total of 27 members of Revolutionary Guard Corps were killed after an explosive-laden vehicle targetted the bus which was ferrying the military personnel in Khash-Zahedan sector of Sistan-Baluchistan province in south-eastern Iran.

The bombing also injured 17 others. According to Iranian media, Jaish-al-Adl, a separatist militant group claimed responsibility for the deadly assault.

Several countries, including India, denounced the ghastly terror attack.

On February 14, around 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in an attack orchestrated by Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit.

The convoy comprised of 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

Around 42 martyred jawans were in a bus, into which the terrorist rammed his vehicle with over 100 kg explosives. It was the deadliest attack on security forces in Kashmir.

Following the assault, India on Friday withdrew the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status to Pakistan. The international community too has expressed support to India in the wake of the attack.

