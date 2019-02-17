Sunday, Feb 17, 2019 | Last Update : 11:22 AM IST

Delhi police arrests owner of Delhi hotel fire on a tip-off

PTI
Published : Feb 17, 2019, 11:05 am IST
Updated : Feb 17, 2019, 11:05 am IST

Crime Branch made arrest from the IGI Airport on Saturday after the Delhi Police received a tip-off that Goel was travelling from Qatar.

 Rakesh Goel will be produced in court on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Rakesh Goel, the owner of Hotel Arpit Palace, was arrested in connection with a massive fire which killed 17 people on its premises, police said Sunday.

The Crime Branch made the arrest from the IGI Airport on Saturday after the Delhi Police received a tip-off that Goel was travelling from Qatar by Indigo flight 6E 1702, they said. 

The immigration officials were alerted as a look out circular (LOC) was issued against him.

On his arrival, he was detained and handed over to the Crime Branch.

Goel was arrested after brief questioning, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Deo said.

Rakesh Goel will be produced in court on Sunday.

