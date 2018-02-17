Unable to perform last rites, poor mother donates son's body to hospital

The collector of Jagdalpur was clueless about why authorities did not provide monetary help to her for the necessary procedure.

'No one helped us. A person at the hospital suggested that we donate the body and we agreed,' the victim's mother said. (Representational Image)

Raipur: An impoverished tribal woman in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh had to donate her 21-year-old son's body to a hospital in Jagdalpur, for lack of money to transport the body to the village for the last rites.

The victim, Baaman of Kutulnaar village, was hit by an unidentified vehicle on Monday.

Despite being taken to a hospital in Jagdalpur, he died on Thursday.

Sudhari Bai, his mother, explained why she had to donate the body.

“I had no money to perform the last rites and to transport my son’s body," she said.

“No one helped us. A person at the hospital suggested that we donate the body and we agreed," she added.

The victim was a marginal farmer from a village about 20 km from Jagadalpur.

It was Mangal Singh, in-charge of the Jagdalpur medical college mortuary, who had asked the family to donate the body to the medical college.

Authorities, however, saw virtue in the helpless mother's act rather than absolute lack of facilities and grinding poverty in remote tribal areas.

“The media is looking only at the negative aspect of this act. Body donation is rarely done in this area...This is a positive thing which the lady has done,” said Dhananjay Dewangan, the collector of Jagdalpur.

The collector was clueless about why authorities did not provide monetary help to her for the necessary procedure.