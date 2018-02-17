The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 17, 2018 | Last Update : 11:59 PM IST

India, All India

Unable to perform last rites, poor mother donates son's body to hospital

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 17, 2018, 7:42 pm IST
Updated : Feb 17, 2018, 7:43 pm IST

The collector of Jagdalpur was clueless about why authorities did not provide monetary help to her for the necessary procedure.

'No one helped us. A person at the hospital suggested that we donate the body and we agreed,' the victim's mother said. (Representational Image)
 'No one helped us. A person at the hospital suggested that we donate the body and we agreed,' the victim's mother said. (Representational Image)

Raipur: An impoverished tribal woman in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh had to donate her 21-year-old son's body to a hospital in Jagdalpur, for lack of money to transport the body to the village for the last rites.

The victim, Baaman of Kutulnaar village, was hit by an unidentified vehicle on Monday.

Despite being taken to a hospital in Jagdalpur, he died on Thursday.

Sudhari Bai, his mother, explained why she had to donate the body.

“I had no money to perform the last rites and to transport my son’s body," she said.

“No one helped us. A person at the hospital suggested that we donate the body and we agreed," she added.

The victim was a marginal farmer from a village about 20 km from Jagadalpur.

It was Mangal Singh, in-charge of the Jagdalpur medical college mortuary, who had asked the family to donate the body to the medical college.

Authorities, however, saw virtue in the helpless mother's act rather than absolute lack of facilities and grinding poverty in remote tribal areas.

“The media is looking only at the negative aspect of this act. Body donation is rarely done in this area...This is a positive thing which the lady has done,” said Dhananjay Dewangan, the collector of Jagdalpur.

The collector was clueless about why authorities did not provide monetary help to her for the necessary procedure.

Tags: accident, tribal poverty, chattisgarh accident
Location: India, Chhatisgarh, Raipur

MOST POPULAR

1

Hrithik Roshan vs Emraan Hashmi: Cheat India to release with Super 30 on Republic Day

2

FIFA 2018 and Bitcoin among 2017’s main spam and phishing topics

3

Spacewalking astronauts finish months of robot arm repair

4

After Priyanka Chopra, now Sidharth Malhotra reacts to Nirav Modi fraud case

5

Humans will be happy if aliens come to Earth, finds study

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Chinese around the world celebrated the arrival of the Year of the Dog on Friday with family reunions, firecrackers and traditional food. (Photos: AP)

Chinese New Year: World celebrates advent of Year of Dog

From plaids, coats to a milieu of colours, New York Fashion Week sees designers bringing out their best. (Photos: AP)

Michael Kors, Mark Jacobs steal the show at New York Fashion Week

The celebration dates back to the colonial times with 'devils' representing Spanish conquerors and 'congos' representing African slaves. (Photo: AFP)

Panama City celebrates 'Congos and Devils' carnival

The 'Masopust' - or Carnival - in Prague's Zizkov quarter always takes place towards the end of winter. (Photo: AFP)

Prague holds its annual carnival

Rio de Janeiro's top samba schools danced and sang hard Monday as millions of other Brazilians did the same during nationwide Carnival celebrations. (Photo: AFP)

Carnival lights up Rio de Janeiro

Bielsa Carnival is the largest festival in this town, and one of the most traditional festivals across the central Pyrenees of Spain. (Photo: AP)

Spanish village celebrates Bielsa carnival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham