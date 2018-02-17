The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Feb 17, 2018

India, All India

No restrictions imposed on pilgrims travelling to Pak, India clarifies

PTI
Published : Feb 17, 2018, 8:26 am IST
Updated : Feb 17, 2018, 8:27 am IST

Pakistan reportedly blamed India for withdrawing visa applications of pilgrims from the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

The clarification comes after Pakistan reportedly blamed India for withdrawing visa applications of pilgrims from the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. (Photo: Representational | AFP)
 The clarification comes after Pakistan reportedly blamed India for withdrawing visa applications of pilgrims from the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. (Photo: Representational | AFP)

New Delhi: India on Friday said it has not imposed any restrictions on pilgrims travelling to Pakistan amid heightened tensions between the two nations following a string of terror attacks in the Kashmir Valley.

“Of course not,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said when asked if India had imposed any restriction on pilgrims.

The clarification comes after Pakistan reportedly blamed India for withdrawing visa applications of pilgrims from the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

Tags: india, pakistan, terror attacks, raveesh kumar, mea
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

