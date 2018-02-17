The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 17, 2018 | Last Update : 11:51 AM IST

India, All India

Cauvery row: SC increases Karnataka share, Tamil Nadu miffed

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Feb 17, 2018, 3:00 am IST
Updated : Feb 17, 2018, 7:15 am IST

The verdict comes just months before the Karnataka Assembly elections, boosting the ruling Congress.

The original water-sharing agreement between the states was signed between the Madras Presidency and the princely State of Mysore in 1924 and it lapsed in 1974, giving rise to a dispute. (Photo: PTI)
 The original water-sharing agreement between the states was signed between the Madras Presidency and the princely State of Mysore in 1924 and it lapsed in 1974, giving rise to a dispute. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Observing that the issue of drinking water has to be placed on a “higher pedestal” and recognising the needs of “global city” Bengaluru, the Supreme Court on Friday increased the share of Cauvery water for Karnataka by 14.75 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) and reduced Tamil Nadu’s share, setting off jubilations and strong protests in the two states, respectively.

“Drinking water requirement of the overall population of all the states has to be placed on a higher pedestal as we treat it as a hierarchically fundamental principle of equitable distribution,” said a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, increasing Karnataka’s allocation by 4.75 TMC for drinking water and 10 TMC towards industrial and other uses.

The verdict comes just months before the Karnataka Assembly elections, boosting the ruling Congress. While the verdict sparked celebrations in Karnataka, in Tamil Nadu there was criticism of the verdict across the political spectrum.

Aspiring politician-cum-superstar Rajinikanth described the court decision as “very disappointing” as it will affect the livelihood of farmers. He also asked the Tamil Nadu government to file a review petition against the decision. Actor Kamal Haasan also sought a review of the apex court decision and called for calm in the state and advised judicious use of water.

The original water-sharing agreement between the states was signed between the Madras Presidency and the princely State of Mysore in 1924 and it lapsed in 1974, giving rise to a dispute.

Rejecting Karnataka’s contention that since the Cauvery originates in the state, it  can utilise its water in its own way, the bench, which also included  Justices Amitava Roy and A.M. Kanwilkar, said that the waters of an inter-state river passing through the corridors of the riparian states are a national asset and cannot be said to be located in any one state.

“Being in a state of flow, no state can claim exclusive ownership of such waters or assert a prescriptive right so as to deprive the other states of their equitable share,” the bench added.

While distributing the 740 TMC water available in the Cauvery basin among states, the court said that Karnataka will get 270 TMC + 14.75 TMC, Tamil Nadu 404.25 TMC (419-14.75), Kerala 30 TMC and Puducherry 7 TMC. The remaining 14 TMC has been reserved for environment protection and meeting emergencies.  

The court made it clear that the monthly release of water would remain in force for another 15 years. It also directed the Centre to set up Cauvery Management Board, as suggested by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal, within six weeks to implement the court’s decision.

CJI Misra, who wrote the 465-page judgment, accepted the findings of the Tribunal in its final award on February 5, 2007 in toto, except a slight modification made in the water release by Karnataka to Tamil Nadu.

The court disagreed with the tribunal’s decision not to take into account data which suggests that around 20 TMC of groundwater is available beneath the ground surface in Tamil Nadu.

“We, while keeping in mind the risks associated with over extraction of underground water, deem it fit that 10 TMC of the said available groundwater in Tamil Nadu can, in the facts and circumstances of the present case, be accounted for in the final determination of its share,” said the bench.

Tags: cauvery waters, tamil nadu government, kamal haasan, karnataka assembly elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Amy Jackson is no longer single and we now know who has stolen her heart

2

Humans will be happy if aliens come to Earth, finds study

3

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

4

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

5

Here’s how female hormones are linked to asthma

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

From plaids, coats to a milieu of colours, New York Fashion Week sees designers bringing out their best. (Photos: AP)

Michael Kors, Mark Jacobs steal the show at New York Fashion Week

The celebration dates back to the colonial times with 'devils' representing Spanish conquerors and 'congos' representing African slaves. (Photo: AFP)

Panama City celebrates 'Congos and Devils' carnival

The 'Masopust' - or Carnival - in Prague's Zizkov quarter always takes place towards the end of winter. (Photo: AFP)

Prague holds its annual carnival

Rio de Janeiro's top samba schools danced and sang hard Monday as millions of other Brazilians did the same during nationwide Carnival celebrations. (Photo: AFP)

Carnival lights up Rio de Janeiro

Bielsa Carnival is the largest festival in this town, and one of the most traditional festivals across the central Pyrenees of Spain. (Photo: AP)

Spanish village celebrates Bielsa carnival

About 25,000 dancers take part in Bolivia's biggest tourist attraction, which brings as many as half a million people to the sleepy town. (All Photos: AP)

Bolivia's fabled Oruro carnival marches on despite deaths in floods

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham