

Bihar govt officials face dismissal if found drinking anywhere in the world

Published : Feb 17, 2017, 12:47 pm IST
Earlier, the service rules only barred the officials from drinking on duty.

 Image for representational purpose only

Patna: Government officials in Bihar can reportedly face salary cuts, suspension and even dismissal if found drinking anywhere in the world.

The absolutist diktat came into effect after an amendment was made in the controversial prohibition law in the state earlier this week. Earlier, the service rules only barred the officials from drinking on duty. The ban will also cover the judges serving in the state.

But it is unclear how the government plans to monitor the officials outside the state, with reports suggesting that a complaint based approach could be adopted to implement the new law.

Prohibition in the state, one of chief minister Nitish Kumar’s poll promises, has run in to much controversy since its implementation. But the move has also won support from unlikely sectors including the Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

Nitish and the JD(U) had also organised a human chain in Patna last month, with an aim to enter record books as the longest human chain in favour of prohibition.

