Army Chief spoke in national interest, don’t misinterpret it, says Kiren Rijiju

MoS for Home Kiren Rijiju (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Army Chief Bipin Rawat’s statement seeking tough action against those trying to hamper counter terror operations in the Kashmir Valley found support from minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju on Thursday with the Minister saying national interest was supreme.

“There should be action against the stone pelters and whoever works against national interest as national interest is supreme,’’ Mr Rijiju said. The minister’s endorsement comes a day after the Army Chief said higher casualties of security personnel was due to the hostile conduct of the locals and warned of “tough action” against those “anti-nationals” who target security forces during counter insurgency operations.

“Whatever the Army Chief has said, he has said that in national interest. There is no need to misinterpret it. There is nothing wrong in the Army Chief’s statement,” Mr Rijiju added.

When asked about the existing security scenario in the Valley the Minister said he would not wish to comment on the routine law and order situation.

There have been a series of encounters with militants in the Valley over the last few days which have resulted in casualty of at least six Army personnel, including a Major. The security forces too successfully neutralised at lest four militants in these incidents.

Gen Rawat’s comments had evoked reaction from political parties in the state with opposition National Conference describing it as “tragic” saying the Government should rather engage politically with the “alienated” youth of the Valley.

Tags: bipin rawat, kashmir valley, national conference
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

