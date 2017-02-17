The Asian Age | News

Air India makes emergency landing at Ankara Airport, 200 passengers stranded

ANI
Published : Feb 17, 2017
Updated : Feb 17, 2017, 4:33 pm IST

Flight number AI130 LHR-BOM was travelling from London Heathrow to Mumbai.

Representational Image.
 Representational Image.

New Delhi: More than 200 Air India passengers have been left stranded at Ankara Airport since February 16. Flight number AI130 LHR-BOM was travelling from London Heathrow to Mumbai when it made a medical emergency landing at Ankara Airport.

A passenger named Amrita Mohanty shared details via Twitter to Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, seeking help.

After the incident was reported, Air India spokesperson said, "AI130 made a medical emergency landing at Ankara Airport because of a male passenger who got sick in mid-air. We are in continuous touch with Ankara Embassy official to solve the problem. Hence, without engineering team approval it cannot take off anytime soon. That is why the 200 odd passengers travelling on-board are stranded in Ankara since last 24 hours. Due to this emergency, we have incurred a loss of around Rs 1 crore."

The passengers have complained that there are no crew-members available at the airport and there also hasn't been any communication between the passengers and the crew members of Air India flight.

Passengers can call - 0530 314 2203 for help from the Indian Embassy of Turkey.

