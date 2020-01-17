PMC scam accused to stay in jail

Supreme Court stays HC order allowing shifting of promoters from jail.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Bombay high court order on the shifting of two HDIL promoters — Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan — accused in the multi-crore scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank from Arthur Road jail to their residences.

A top court bench comprising Chief Justice S.A. Bobde, Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice Surya Kant partially stayed the operation of the Bombay high court order limited to stalling the shifting of Wadhawans from Arthur Road jail to their residence on a plea by the Centre.

The Bombay high court had on Wednesday ordered the shifting of Wadhawans from jail to their residence. The high court had directed the jail superintendent to shift both the accused to their residence along with two guards.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, in a mentioning, urged the court to stay the operation of the high court order limited to the extent of shifting of Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan, who happen to be father and son, to their residence.

Pointing out that both were accused in the `7,000-crore bank scam and after being shifted to their residence they would wander freely, Mr Mehta urged the court to take the matter on board and stay the shifting of the Wadhawans.

However, CJI Bobde asked the solicitor general to mention the matter again after their petition against the high court order is numbered by the registry.

While seeking the stay of the high court order on the shifting of the Wadhawans, solicitor general Mehta told the court that the other part of the high court order relating to the sale of the assets of the accused promoters under the supervision of the court-monitored committee may continue to operate.