Friday, Jan 17, 2020 | Last Update : 09:03 AM IST

India, All India

Modi says Indian way of life offers ray of hope to all

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 17, 2020, 6:38 am IST
Updated : Jan 17, 2020, 6:38 am IST

Modi said the world is drawn towards India because of its virtues of peace, unity and brotherhood.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Indian way of life offers a ray of hope in a world which is trying to break the seemingly endless cycle of hate and violence, the Prime Minister said on  Thursday.

Stressing on the significance of dialogue, he said that it was India’s belief in peaceful negogiations which led to the prosperity of its civilisation.

“The Indian way of conflict avoidance is not by brute force but by the power of dialogue,” Mr Narendra Modi said.

Addressing a seminar on “Globalising Indian Thought” at IIM-Kozhikode in Kerala via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said respect for different opinions and innovations comes naturally when there is openness. The innovative zeal of Indians is drawing the world to the country, he told the gathering.

Mr Modi said the world is drawn towards India because of its virtues of peace, unity and brotherhood.

Referring to global peace, he said India has been one of the biggest contributors to United Nations (UN) peacekeeping operations worldwide for decades.

“If some of the most conflict-prone zones could breathe the air of peace, our soldiers had a role to play in it,” the Prime Minister said.

In a world that is seeking to break free from mindless hate, violence, conflict and terrorism, the Indian way of life offers a ray of hope, the prime minister said, adding that the Indian way of conflict avoidance is not by brute force but by the power of dialogue. He said for India, peace and harmony also include harmony with the nature.

Talking about the openness in the Indian culture to absorb what is good, the Prime Minister said respect for different opinions and innovation is natural when there is openness, while adding that the innovative zeal of Indians is drawing the world to the country.

Referring to India’s contribution to the world, he said “zero” is one of the most universal and radical concepts.

It transformed the study of mathematics, Mr Modi added.

“We are a nation with a vibrant young population. Our demographic dividend makes us a magnet for investments.... Everybody wants to be in India today. Our software industry and the start-up ecosystem show the power of India’s youth,” he said.

“Look at our election process. Millions of voters vote peacefully. Polling booths are set up where there is even one voter, in remote areas. No wonder India's position in the world order is rising,” the Prime Minister said.

The Indian thought has given a lot to the world and has the potential to contribute even more. It has the potential to solve some of the most leading challenges our planet faces, he added. The prime minister also unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda on the IIM campus

Tags: narendra modi, civilisation

Latest From India

Dipanka Kumar Nath

AASU to form new Assam party

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo: AP)

Pak PM to be invited to meeting hosted by India

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik maintaining a studied silence on CAA

About eight coaches of the super fast express derailed after hitting a guard van of a goods train between Salagaon and Nergundi possibly due to dense fog. (Photo: ANI)

Odisha: 8 coaches of Lokmanya express derail, 20 injured

MOST POPULAR

1

Horrible news for Apple as new iPhone design leaks

2

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

3

The iPhone 12 just leaked and we can’t wait for it to become a reality

4

Forget the iPhone 12; this 2020 iPhone is way more exciting

5

New Apple iPhone 12 teased with ‘Real Full-Screen’

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham