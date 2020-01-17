Friday, Jan 17, 2020 | Last Update : 03:57 AM IST

India, All India

Amit Shah says NDA will fight under CM Nitish Kumar

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 17, 2020, 2:43 am IST
Updated : Jan 17, 2020, 2:43 am IST

The NDA in Bihar is united and the BJP –JD(U) alliance is unbreakable, Mr Shah said at a rally in Vaishali.

BJP president and Union home minister Amit Shah
 BJP president and Union home minister Amit Shah

Patna: Ending speculations Union home minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday said that the BJP and JD(U) will contest the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls under the leadership of chief minister Nitish Kumar.

“Some political parties have been trying to create confusion about the unity of NDA in Bihar. I want to end all rumours by declaring that the NDA will contest the Assembly elections under the leadership of chief minister Nitish Kumar. The NDA in Bihar is united and the BJP –JD(U) alliance is unbreakable,” Mr Shah said at a rally in Vaishali.

Sources said that Mr Shah’s statement will silence those who have been raising questions about Mr Kumar leadership. Crisis deepened recently when dalit leader and BJP MLC Sanjay Paswan said, “The party has the capability to contest and win elections in Bihar on its own. People want a BJP leader becoming the chief minister”.

Mr Kumar has been NDA’s face in Bihar since 2005. In 2013, he had walked out of the NDA over the elevation of Narendra Modi, then Gujarat CM, as the prime ministerial candidate.

In the 2015 Assembly elections, his party JD(U), along with the RJD and Congress, had formed a grand alliance and defeated the BJP with a huge margin. However, in July 2017 after the CBI registered corruption cases against RJD chief Lalu Yadav and his son Tejashwi, he returned to the NDA and formed a government with the support of the BJP.

Mr Shah was in Vaishali to create awareness among the masses about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Using the occasion to accuse the Congress, RJD and other Opposition parties of misleading people about the CAA, he said, “The Act is about granting citizenship to minorities who were persecuted in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. I am here to tell leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and Lalu Yadav not to mislead people about the act.”

“The Opposition’s effort to mislead people and spoil the atmosphere will not work as the BJP has decided to hold rallies and create awareness about the Citizenship Act,” he added.

Tags: nitish kumar, amit shah

Latest From India

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)

S Jaishankar holds talks with visiting Iran minister

Supreme Court of India

PMC scam accused to stay in jail

DSP Davinder Singh

DSP tortured, framed people in false cases

The police officer identified the arrested persons as Ajaz Ahmad Sheikh, Umar Hamid, Imtiyaz Chikla alias Imran and Naseer Mir, all residents of Hazratbal, and Sahil Gojri of Soura area of Srinagar. (Photo: File)

J&K police claim 5 JeM men held, Jan 26 hit averted

MOST POPULAR

1

Horrible news for Apple as new iPhone design leaks

2

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

3

The iPhone 12 just leaked and we can’t wait for it to become a reality

4

Forget the iPhone 12; this 2020 iPhone is way more exciting

5

New Apple iPhone 12 teased with ‘Real Full-Screen’

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham