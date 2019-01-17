The Asian Age | News

SC partially strikes down stringent rules on Maharashtra dance bars

Published : Jan 17, 2019, 12:20 pm IST
Updated : Jan 17, 2019, 12:35 pm IST

The top court allowed orchestra and added that tips can be given but showering of cash and coins is not allowed inside bars.

Supreme Court said, 'There cannot be a total prohibition on dance bars. No licence has been granted by Maharashtra since 2005. There may be regulations but that should not amount to a total prohibition.' (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside certain provisions of a law imposing restrictions on the licensing and functioning of dance bars in Maharashtra.

A bench headed by Justice A K Sikri quashed certain provisions of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (Working therein) Act, 2016.

The top court allowed orchestra and added that tips can be given but showering of cash and coins is not allowed inside bars. 

SC upheld the condition of fixed timings of dance bars in Maharashtra from 6 pm to 11.30 pm. 

Supreme Court said, “There cannot be a total prohibition on dance bars. No licence has been granted by Maharashtra since 2005. There may be regulations but that should not amount to a total prohibition.”

The court quashed conditions of Maharashtra government of putting CCTV cameras in dance bars of Mumbai, giving licence to people of good character as 'vague'.

It also repealed a rule that segregated dancing stage from the bar area where drinks are served.

The Court has also struck down a condition by which dance bars should be 1 km away from educational and religious places.

The top court has upheld a rule of Maharashtra government by which working women should have a contract so they can’t be exploited, however, quashed a rule of monthly salary for bar dancers.

(With inputs from agencies)

