RahulGandhi: Democracy strength of India, must be defended

The Congress in the last couple of months has started attacking the government saying that the institutions in the country are under attack.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said democracy is India’s greatest strength and must be defended at any cost, as he cited an incident when an Afghan lawmaker had told him that arguments that take place in Indian Parliament, are carried out with guns in that country. In a Facebook post he recalled that how a delegation of legislators visiting from Afghanistan were sitting in the visitor’s gallery in parliament.

Mr Gandhi said, “And, I was thinking, ‘these MPs have come from abroad and look what we are doing: We are shouting and screaming and yelling. At least when they are here why can’t this place be in order?” He further added that later the Afghan lawmakers visited him in his office and he told them that he was sorry that they were sitting in the visitors’ gallery and the lawmakers were not having a nice debate and sort of arguing.

“And, then, one of the MPs started crying! I was a bit surprised. I asked her what happened?. ‘You know, Mr. Gandhi,’ she said, ‘in my country the arguments that you have in this building, your Parliament, are carried out with guns’.”

Congress president further added, “Our democracy is our greatest strength. We must defend it at any cost.”

The Congress in the last couple of months has started attacking the government saying that the institutions in the country are under attack.

As the general elections are approaching Mr. Gandhi has become very active on Facebook and twitter. Earlier the social media was the bastion of the BJP but now the Congress and its leadership has increased its digital footprint

