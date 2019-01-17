The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 17, 2019 | Last Update : 12:12 PM IST

India, All India

PM Modi's Sabarimala comments 'contempt of court': Sitaram Yechury

PTI
Published : Jan 17, 2019, 11:07 am IST
Updated : Jan 17, 2019, 11:07 am IST

PM said conduct of Kerala's govt on Sabarimala issue would go down in history as one of 'most shameful behaviours by any party and govt'.

Yechury alleged the RSS and the BJP were violating law in Kerala and had turned Sabarimala into 'Ayodhya of South India' by polarising people on religious grounds. (Photo: File)
 Yechury alleged the RSS and the BJP were violating law in Kerala and had turned Sabarimala into 'Ayodhya of South India' by polarising people on religious grounds. (Photo: File)

Bhopal: CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for criticising the party-led government in Kerala over the Sabarimala row and claimed his statements amounted to "contempt of court".

Addressing a gathering of BJP workers in Kollam on Tuesday, PM Modi had said the conduct of Kerala's CPM-led LDF government on the Sabarimala issue would go down in the history as one of the "most shameful behaviours by any party and government".

PM Modi had also said the Congress and Communists were talking about gender justice in the Sabarimala issue but their actions were "just opposite".

Yechury condemned PM Modi for his remarks.

"He charged the elected government in Kerala with not paying attention to public sentiments. The issue was that the Supreme Court has ordered that women (of all ages) be given equal rights as far as entry in Sabarimala temple is concerned," he told reporters.

"No elected government has any other option but to implement an SC order. Now the prime minister of the country is saying why the Supreme Court's order was implemented," he said.

Yechury said the prime minister had taken oath of the Constitution, which said the apex court's orders have to be implemented, especially by the elected governments.

"We believe the PM's speech amounted to contempt of court. Now the Supreme Court has to take cognisance about this, but this doesn't look possible," he said.

The veteran Communist termed PM Modi as a "demolition man", saying he has "demolished institutions and economy of the country".

Yechury alleged the RSS and the BJP were violating law in Kerala and had turned Sabarimala into "Ayodhya of South India" by polarising people on religious grounds.

The CPM leader ruled out any national-level pre-poll alliance with the Congress and favoured state-specific tie-ups to take on the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He said "an anti-BJP, secular and democratic alliance" is possible after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"Those against Modi ji are facing legal action," Yechury said when asked about the chargesheet filed against former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the 2016 JNU sedition case.

Tags: cpi(m), sitaram yechury, pm modi, sabarimala issue, keala government
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh

MOST POPULAR

1

Armed men loot passengers in 2 coaches of Jammu-Delhi Duronto Express in Delhi

2

Make any speaker smart with Amazon’s Alexa and Rs 2,999

3

Tinder co-founder sued

4

Apple to reduce hiring

5

In a first, transgenders take holy dip at Kumbh Mela

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham