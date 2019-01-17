The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Jan 17, 2019 | Last Update : 02:05 PM IST

India, All India

NIA Conducts Raids In UP, Punjab As ISIS-Related Probe Intensifies

PTI
Published : Jan 17, 2019, 12:50 pm IST
Updated : Jan 17, 2019, 12:50 pm IST

NIA today carried out searches at eight places in western Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

ISIS-inspired outfit: NIA has arrested 12 people in this connection since December 26 last year (Photo:File)
New DelhiThe National Investigation Agency or NIA today carried out searches at eight places in western Uttar Pradesh and Punjab in connection with its investigation against an ISIS-inspired group, which was allegedly planning suicide attacks and serial blasts, targeting politicians and government installations, in Delhi and other parts of north India.

The agency has arrested 12 people in this connection since December 26 last year.

The fresh raids come five days after the National Investigation Agency or NIA arrested 24-year-old Muhammad Absar from Hapur on January 12.

The NIA said that searches were being conducted based on inputs from interrogation of the people arrested for allegedly being part of ''Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam'' module of global terror group ISIS.

The agency had earlier said it had seized a locally made rocket launcher, material for suicide vests and 112 alarm clocks to be used as timers besides recovering 25 kg of explosive material - Potassium Nitrate, Ammonium Nitrate and Sulphur.

The group had allegedly purchased remote-controlled cars and wireless doorbells to use their circuits in assembling remote-controlled improvised explosive devices.

The NIA had also seized steel containers, electric wires, 91 mobile phones, 134 SIM cards, 3 laptops, knife, sword, ISIS-related literature during the searches conducted earlier.

Tags: nia raids punjab, nia raids up, isis
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

