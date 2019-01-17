Indra Nooyi in race for World Bank chief post

It is unclear whether Ms Nooyi would accept the nomination if chosen by the Trump administration.

New Delhi: Former PepsiCo chief Indra Nooyi is among the candidates being considered by the White House to head the World Bank after the India-born businesswoman’s name was floated by Ivanka Trump, the US President’s influential daughter, a top American daily reported.

Ms Nooyi, 63, stepped down as PepsiCo chief last August after leading the company for 12 years. She “has been courted as an administration ally by Ivanka Trump, the President’s eldest daughter who is playing a role in the selection of a nominee,” the New York Times said.

The report said the decision-making process for the top World Bank post is “fluid and in its initial stages, and early frontrunners and candidates often fall off the radar, or withdraw from consideration, before the President (Donald Trump) makes his ultimate pick”. It is unclear whether Ms Nooyi would accept the nomination if chosen by the Trump administration.