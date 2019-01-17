The Asian Age | News

Host of Congres MLAs in Odisha to quit party

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Sources said the BJD was eyeing at least six of the 16 MLAs it has got in the 147-member Assembly.

 Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

Bhubaneswar: As top leaders of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee prepare for a grand Rahul Gandhi show on January 25 in Odisha capital Bhubaneswar, a section of the party MLAs are planning to quit the party ahead of the event.

On Wednesday, Pradesh Congress Committee working president Nabakishore Das resigned the party saying he wanted to contest the next polls on BJD ticket.

Sources said two more Congress MLAs – Prakash Behera of Salipur and Jogesh Singh of Sundargarh – were in touch with the BJD leadership and chief minister Naveen Patnaik to join the party.

Mr Gandhi is scheduled address a public rally in Bhubaneswar on January 25. The Congress leaders in Odisha hope the Congress president will formally launch the party’s poll campaign in the state on that very day.

“Though it pains us that Nabakishore Das quit the party, we are not much worried about his departure. Some people who come to power to protect and promote their business interests indulge in such kind of cheap political activity. His exit from the Congress in a way will make way for entry of new and more energetic individuals who value service above opportunism,” said OPCC chief Niranjan Patnaik.

The grand old party failed win a single Lok Sabha seat in the 2014 general elections.

The Congress which ruled the state for over four decades has been out of power here in the province since 2000. It slipped to third position in the 2017 rural polls political, largely because of intra-party bickering, making way for the BJP to become the main contender of the ruling BJD.

