BJP MLAs to leave Gurgaon; 'no op to topple K’taka govt,' says Yeddyurappa

'We had gathered all our MLAs to one place to discuss about upcoming Lok Sabha polls,' Yeddyurappa said.

Yeddyurappa hit out at Congress leaders, saying they talk about the Constitution, but everyone was aware of how they played with it since 1960. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: BJP Karnataka chief B S Yeddyurappa on Thursday said no member of his party was involved in any operation to topple the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

With the ongoing power tussle between the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition and BJP in Karnataka intensifying, both sides have been trading charges of trying to poach each other's MLAs.

"The BJP has nothing do with ruling coalition MLAs who are in Mumbai," the former chief minister said and accused the Congress and JD(S) of trying to shift the blame on his party to cover up their 'failures and inability' to keep their flock together.

"No one from the BJP has indulged in any kind of operation or luring Congress-JD(S) MLAs.

We had gathered all our MLAs to one place and were discussing about the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls for the last two-three days. Today all are coming back," Yeddyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he hit out at the Congress leaders, saying they talk about the Constitution, but everyone was aware of how they played with it since 1960.

"Why do they have to fear if we gather our MLAs, I don't understand. Internal fight within Congress and JD(S) is going out of control... to cover up their internal squabbles, they should not blame the BJP," he added.

Yeddyurappa, who was in New Delhi and Gurugram along with 104 BJP MLAs for the last few days, returned to the city to visit the ailing 111-year-old prominent seer Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga mutt in Tumakuru district.

Reacting to Congress-JD(S) leaders' claims that some BJP MLAs were in touch with them, Yeddyurappa said, "We are together. You (Congress-JD(S)) have said four to five MLAs are in your contact. Call them. Let me see. If your MLAs have gone to Mumbai or Delhi, what do we have to do with it? It is your – Congress and JD(S) -- duty to keep your legislators intact.”

“No one is in touch with us...I'm telling you," he added.

The Leader of Opposition in the assembly also questioned as to who the leaders of Congress-JD(S) combine were to question his party about camping in Gurugram.

"Who are they to ask where we are going? You try to keep your MLAs intact, why are you blaming us? Tomorrow they (Congress) have called their legislature party meeting. How many will come will be known, their true colours will come out tomorrow."

"Without understanding that your MLAs are dissatisfied and disgruntled, don't unnecessarily put blame on BJP," Yeddyurappa said.

Pointing out that during S M Krishna's chief ministership, Maharashtra MLAs were kept at a resort in Mysuru, and recently Gujarat MLAs were put up in a resort in Bengaluru, Yeddyurappa questioned as to "where did Congress' democracy go then?"

Hitting out at Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Yeddyurappa said despite being taught a lesson by the people of Chamundeshwari constituency, he had not learned anything.

Siddaramaiah lost the Chamundeshwari assembly seat in the May polls, though he won from Badami.

Lashing out at the BJP and calling it "shameless" for allegedly luring ruling coalition MLAs, Siddaramaiah on Wednesday had said that Yeddyurappa has grown old, but has no wisdom.

Yeddyurappa also targeted former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and called him "a political opportunist".

"...all his fights and principles are only limited to secure his and his family's political interests. People of the state are well aware of Deve Gowda's use and throw policy," he said.

Targeting Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Yeddyurappa said 156 talukas were in the grip of drought, but the chief minister and his ministers are not working effectively. "What are you doing? Who is travelling - Chief Ministers and Ministers- What steps have you taken when farmers are in distress?" he questioned.

"In such a grave situation, without doing your duty, you are trying to shift the blame on BJP. You will not gain anything from it," he said.