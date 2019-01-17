The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 17, 2019 | Last Update : 05:37 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Evergreen comedians Laurel and Hardy. (Photo: ANI) Laurel and Hardy to return soon
 
India, All India

Bill Gates congratulates Indian govt for Ayushman Bharat scheme

ANI
Published : Jan 17, 2019, 4:45 pm IST
Updated : Jan 17, 2019, 4:45 pm IST

This came after Health Minister informed that 6,85,000 beneficiaries have availed free health care in just first 100 days of the scheme.

'...It’s great to see how many people have been reached by the program so far,' Bill Gates said. (Photo: File | AP)
 '...It’s great to see how many people have been reached by the program so far,' Bill Gates said. (Photo: File | AP)

New Delhi: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has congratulated the Indian government for the successful completion of the first 100 days of the healthcare scheme Ayushman Bharat from its launch.

Taking to Twitter, Bill Gates said:

 

 

The response from Bil Gates came after Union Health Minister J P Nadda informed that 6,85,000 beneficiaries have availed free health care in just first 100 days of the scheme and the number is rising rapidly.

"In just first 100 days of Ayushman Bharat, 6,85,000 beneficiaries availed free health care and the number is rising rapidly," Nadda tweeted.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on January 3 praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the health minister for their visionary leadership which helped around seven lakh people avail benefits of the healthcare scheme.

In a tweet, Ghebreyesus said:

 

 

On January 1, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley termed the government's flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat a "game changer" in healthcare and said that on an average 5,000 claims are being settled every day since its rollout on September 23, 2018.

The scheme, which was launched by PM Modi from Ranchi in Jharkhand on September 23, aims to provide health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family annually to more than 10.74 crore poor families or 50 crore people for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation through a network of empanelled health care providers.

The world's largest ambitious health care scheme PMJAY will cover medical and hospitalisation expenses for almost all secondary care and most tertiary care procedures.

The PMJAY has defined 1,350 medical packages covering surgery, medical and daycare treatments including medicines, diagnostics and transport.

Tags: bill gates, ayushman bharat, jp nadda
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Playing Fortnite? Be careful as the game allows hackers steal your data

2

Game on: 4 smartphones with cooling tech

3

Armed men loot passengers in 2 coaches of Duronto Express in Delhi

4

Make any speaker smart with Amazon’s Alexa and Rs 2,999

5

Tinder co-founder sued

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham