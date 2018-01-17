SC to hear 'Padmaavat' producers plea against ban by various states

Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have banned the movie citing law and order issues.

Deepika Padukone in a still from the controversial movie slated to be released on January 25. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear the plea of producers of controversial Bollywood movie Padmaavat against the ban imposed on its release by various state governments.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud considered the submission of the counsel of the producer that the matter be heard urgently in view of the ban on its release by various state governments.

The movie is scheduled to be released on January 25.