Rahul Gandhi visit: Clashes break out in Amethi

Lucknow: Clashes between BJP and Congress workers were seen in Amethi on Tuesday when BJP supporters tried to protest against Congress president Rahul Gandhi who was visiting his constituency.

Mr Gandhi faced protests by BJP supporters who shouted slogans against him in Musafirkhana and blocked his convoy. The protestors held placards with anti-Rahul slogans written on them.

As Congressmen accompanying the leader tried to clear the road, the police resorted to lathi-charge on Congress workers.

Mr Rahul Gandhi got down from his car and walked up to Gauriganj chowk, giving tense moments to his security personnel.

Similar protests by BJP workers were seen in Jais and Jagdishpur too.

A case was registered against Congress MLC Deepak Singh and 15 others in Salon Kotwali for allegedly thrashing BJP workers during protest against Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s visit on Monday.

ASP Shashi Shekhar Singh said here on Tuesday that the case was filed against the Congress MLC Deepak Singh and 15 others on complaint of BJP worker Ram Sajivan under sections 147, 323, 352, 427, 504 and 506 of IPC.

BJP leader Surya Prakash Tiwari has also lodged a case against Congress leader Rama Shankar Shukla for allegedly putting up posters in which Mr Rahul Gandhi has been shown as Lord Ram and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been depicted as Ravana.

Earlier in the day, the Congress president held a ‘Janata Durbar’ at the Munshiganj guest house where he heard people’s grievances.

He met more than a 100 people, including a mother who sought treatment for her ailing son.