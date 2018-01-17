The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 17, 2018 | Last Update : 07:28 PM IST

India, All India

Need to put curbs on social media to counter terror: Army chief

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 17, 2018, 11:39 am IST
Updated : Jan 17, 2018, 11:40 am IST

The Army Chief also listed the importance of biological chemical weapons and the threat that comes with it.

Army Chief Bipin Rawat addressing the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI)
 Army Chief Bipin Rawat addressing the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, on Wednesday, said that it was important to put checks and curbs on the internet and social media to counter terrorism.

“I understand that in a democratic country people might have issues when we put curbs in place. But it is important to restrict the use of social media to tackle terrorism,” the Army Chief said in his address at the Raisina Dialogue in the national capital.

 “Terrorists are using systems which are highly technology enabled and transcending international borders. We need to disrupt terrorists and their sponsors. Need to identify nations who are sponsors,” General Rawat added.

The Army Chief also said the threat of nuclear and chemical weapons falling into the hands of terrorists could spell disaster for humanity. 

“Terrorists are using systems which are highly technology enabled and transcending international borders. We need to disrupt terrorists and their sponsors. We need to identify nations who are sponsors.” the Army Chief said.

The Army Chief further said terrorism had two sides to it - militant and political.

“It is important to tackle both. Many may argue that there is no point in banning political outfits since they don’t indulge in terror activities directly, but we should not forget that they support it,” he added.

Commenting on ways to counter terrorism, General Rawat said it was imperative to identify who terrorists were and which are the nations that support terrorism.

“Anyone who uses violence as a means to an end is a terrorist. We need to identify the nations that have a state-sponsored policy to support terrorism,” he said. Once they are identified, General Rawat added, “The nations had to do their own job. While there should be international support, the nation still needs to work on countering its own terrorists.”

The Army chief also said it was important to identify where the terrorists get funds from. General Rawat added that one must “look at where poppy and cannabis grows”.

The Army Chief also listed the importance of biological chemical weapons and the threat that comes with it.

“Terrorism is here to stay. Unless all countries come together. Terrorism cannot be the new warfare. It has been seen that those nations that support terrorism often become victims of it eventually. So if you want a safe home, then we need to work towards ending it,” General Rawat said.

On Kashmir, General Rawat claimed that the people have realised that what they desired for cannot be achieved. “People of Kashmir in general are getting tired of terrorism. It has not given them what they desired for. You cannot cede away from India. People have realised that. Some have got radicalised… I feel most of them want to join the mainstream,” 

The Army Chief added that the deradicalisation campaign needs to continue. “If that continues, we will soon be able to put an end to terrorism in Kashmir.” 

Commenting on the media coverage of terrorism, the Army Chief said it was important that terrorists should not be made into heroes. “The more you give coverage to terrorist activities, the more you give them popularity. But can we control the media? We must ensure that terrorists are not made into heroes,” he said.

Former Pakistan Diplomat Husain Haqqani also addressed the Raisina Dialogue 2018.

Speaking at the event Haqqani said: “Good terrorist or bad terrorist basically means when you actually allow somebody who is continuously engaged in terror and its not to secure end of their activity but to justify it you say this is a good terrorist, that is where terminology comes in.”

Tags: raisina dialogue 2018, army chief, general bipin rawat, terrorism
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Australian Open 2018: Rafael Nadal dominant as Caroline Wozniacki pulls off great escape

2

Infection caused by tampon forces model to have second leg amputated

3

Visa survey reveals consumers are ready to say goodbye to passwords

4

AdultSwine malware attacks children’s app with pornographic content

5

Red rash on backsides turn out to be worms burrowing into skin in holidaying couple

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Akshay Kumar took the promotions of his upcoming film 'Pad Man' to the city of Pune with multiple events being held for the occasion. (Photo: Twitter)

'Pad Man' Akshay Kumar takes promotions to Pune, gets rousing welcome

The grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 11' was held in Mumbai on Sunday, with Akshay Kumar being the star attraction. (Photo: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa crowned winner, Salman-Akshay bonding steals the show

Aamir Khan's ambitious tournament to eradicate drought in Maharashtra was launched by eminent personalities in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir launches Satyamev Jayate Water Cup in presence of Fadnavis, Tata, Ambani

Aishwara Rai Bachchan was present at an event in Dubai for a leading interantional watch brand she endroses. (Photo: Instagram/ _aishwaryaraibachchan)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan grabs spotlight with her style at Dubai event

A screening of the upcoming adult comedy 'Kaalakaandi' was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

It's show time: Saif's family and other stars watch his quirky act

'Padmavati' actress Deepika Padukone shot with her BFF, her sister Anisha Padukone for a TV show in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika Padukone reveals who her BFF is and it's someone very close to her

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham