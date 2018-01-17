The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 17, 2018 | Last Update : 07:28 PM IST

India, All India

K'taka BJP workers sprinkle 'holy gau-mutra' on dais after Prakash Raj's speech

ANI
Published : Jan 17, 2018, 2:47 pm IST
Updated : Jan 17, 2018, 2:47 pm IST

Raj, invited to a programme reportedly criticised Uttara Kannada MP and Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde while delivering his speech.

Most recently, Prakash Raj was in the news for his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the gruesome murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh, and said this silence was 'worrying.' (Photo: File)
 Most recently, Prakash Raj was in the news for his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the gruesome murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh, and said this silence was 'worrying.' (Photo: File)

Sirsi (Karnataka): Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha sprinkled "divine" cow urine on a stage where actor Prakash Raj delivered a speech at an event in Sirsi.

Prakash Raj, who was invited to a programme titled "Our Constitution, Our Pride" organised over the weekend reportedly criticised Uttara Kannada MP and Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde while delivering a speech at the event.

The criticism did not please members of the BJP's youth faction, who, on the day of Sankranti, decided to sprinkle cow urine over the entire area to "cleanse and purify" the venue.

Details of the incident were also expressed by the actor on Twitter.

"BJP workers are cleaning and purifying the stage from where I spoke in Sirsi town by sprinkling cow urine (divine gomoothra). Will you continue this cleaning and purification service whereever I go?" he tweeted.

Known as a critique of the government, Prakash Raj has been vocal about his political stance in many instances and has locked horns with various political parties on the same.

Most recently, Raj was in the news for his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the gruesome murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh, and said this silence was "worrying."

Tags: bharatiya janata party, yuva morcha, 'divine' cow urine, prakash raj, anant kumar hegde, narendra modi, gauri lankesh
Location: India, Karnataka

MOST POPULAR

1

Australian Open 2018: Rafael Nadal dominant as Caroline Wozniacki pulls off great escape

2

Infection caused by tampon forces model to have second leg amputated

3

Visa survey reveals consumers are ready to say goodbye to passwords

4

AdultSwine malware attacks children’s app with pornographic content

5

Red rash on backsides turn out to be worms burrowing into skin in holidaying couple

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The traditional religious festival "Luminarias" is celebrated in honour of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. (Photo: AFP)

Horses purified by fire at Spain's La Luminarias festival

The aim of this is festival is not only to boost tourism but to exhibit the talent of the budding artists across different platforms.

Night Bazaar in Mumbai Shopping Festival sees people in galore

Lohri, a popular winter time Punjabi folk festival, is being celebrated all over India. From ethnic to fusion to outright whacky, we list places that will give let have some Lohri experience.

Celebrate Lohri with lip smacking delicacies at these place

The Black Nazarene was brought to Manila by missionaries in 1606 and is believed to have survived disasters and calamities (Photo: AFP)

Crowds throng iconic Christ statue as part of biggest religious celebration in Philippines

During the festival devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. (Photo: AP)

Month-long Madhav Narayan festival commences in Nepal

As one crisscrosses between home and work place, they hardly get time to introspect and strike a dialogue with our inner self. Travel enthusiast goes on an expedition not only for an adventure but also to attempt to walk in the unknown and challenge his own strengths. (Photos: Ameya Mondkar)

On an adventure from Agra to Himalayas

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham