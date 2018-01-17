The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Jan 17, 2018

India, All India

iCreate an attempt to build innovation-friendly systems: PM Modi

PTI
Published : Jan 17, 2018, 6:20 pm IST
Updated : Jan 17, 2018, 6:23 pm IST

PM Modi and his Israeli counterpart Netanyahu dedicated International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology to the nation.

Called the International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology, a public-private partnership venture has been set up to nurture entrepreneurs by providing them funds, space, mentors and other facilities. (Photo: ANI)
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that his government is making efforts to create systems that are innovation-friendly to build an innovation-driven new India.

Modi was speaking after he and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu dedicated a centre for entrepreneurship and technology in Deo Dholera village near Ahmedabad to the nation.

Called the International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology (iCreate), a public-private partnership (PPP) venture has been set up to nurture entrepreneurs by providing them funds, space, mentors and other facilities.

"When I went to Israel last year, I made up my mind that this foundation should have more strong relations with Israel. Since then, I was waiting for my friend Benjamin Netanyahu to come to India. He is here and now we are inaugurating this foundation," Modi said.

"We are working towards making entire system in our country innovation-friendly, so that ideas are formed from intent, innovations are formed from ideas and new India is formed from innovations," the Prime Minister said.

Also Read: Guj: After roadshow, PM, Netanyahu visit Sabarmati Ashram

The Israeli prime minister said he was delighted to be there.

"The world knows about iPads and iPods, there is one more i that the world needs to know about, that is iCreate."

Netanyahu ended his speech with "Jai Hind! Jai Bharat! Jai Israel! Thank you Prime Minister Modi".

Tags: narendra modi, benjamin netanyahu, icentre
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

