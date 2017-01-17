Modi was speaking at the inauguration of the second Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi.

New Delhi: Speaking at the inauguration of the second Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that in May 2014, the people of India had ushered in a ‘new normal’ by voting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power in a landslide.

“My fellow Indians spoke in one voice to entrust my government with the mandate of change,” the PM said.

Stressing that the world needs India to rise as much as India needs the world, Modi said “our desire to change the country has an indivisible link with the external world.”

“For multiple reasons, and at multiple levels world is growing through profound changes. Non-state actors are significant contributors to the spread of challenges we face," the PM asserted in a reference to Pakistan-based terrorism affecting India.

He said that a 'thriving, well connected and integrated neighbourhood' was the dream he wished to realise.

Stressing that the world was a multi-polar place today, far removed from its bi-polar nature of the Cold War times, Modi said people of India need to guard against any inclination that promotes exclusion, specially in Asia, which also has many power centres.

The PM asserted that the economic and political rise of India promotes peace, stability and growth in Asia and in the world.