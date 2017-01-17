The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 17, 2017 | Last Update : 03:21 AM IST

India, All India

Supreme Court: 24-week-old deformed foetus can be aborted

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Jan 17, 2017, 1:29 am IST
Updated : Jan 17, 2017, 2:36 am IST

This is the fourth such a case was brought to the Supreme Court’s notice in the past three years.

The woman had found out about the defect in the 21st week of gestation, when she had a sonography done at a private clinic in Mumbai. (Representational image)
 The woman had found out about the defect in the 21st week of gestation, when she had a sonography done at a private clinic in Mumbai. (Representational image)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday permitted a 22-year-old woman from Mumbai, who is in her 24th week of pregnancy, to undergo abortion after medical reports found the foetus to be without a skull. The woman had found out about the defect in the 21st week of gestation, when she had a sonography done at a private clinic in Mumbai.

Under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, abortion is legal in India only up to 20 weeks of pregnancy, provided it involves a risk to the life of the pregnant woman or it involves a substantial risk of the child being born with physical or mental abnormalities.

A bench comprising Justices S.A. Bobde and L. Nageswara Rao gave permission for the termination of the pregnancy of Meera Santosh Pal, taking note of the medical report submitted by a committee of doctors that the foetus was without a skull, and that it would not be advisable to proceed with the pregnancy. She had moved the apex court after her request for abortion was refused on December 20, 2016, when the defect was detected.

This is the fourth such a case was brought to the Supreme Court’s notice in the past three years, and the court had given similar permissions in all such cases. In this case, the petitioner had also challenged the constitutional validity of the section of the MTP Act which prohibits a woman from aborting a foetus beyond the stipulated period of 20 weeks.

Senior counsel Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the woman submitted that the 20 weeks stipulation in the Act for a woman to avail of abortion services may have been reasonable when the provision was introduced in 1971 but has ceased to be reasonable today when technology has advanced and it is perfectly safe for a woman to abort even upto the 26th week and thereafter.

Counsel further argued that determination of foetal abnormality in many cases can only be done after the 20th week and by keeping the ceiling artificially low, women who obtain reports of serious abnormality after the 20th week have to suffer excruciating pain and agony because the deliveries that they are forced to go through.

Tags: supreme court, abortion, pregnancy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

UK: Air hostess eats sandwich in flight, sacked for gross misconduct

2

Therapy may change your personality

3

Kerala transgender model to star opposite Mammootty

4

After nasty fall, Priyanka tells her fans she is OK

5

Atif Aslam stops concert to reprimand eve teasers

more

Editors' Picks

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

45 users get Rs 1 lakh each under the E-payment reward scheme

Congress Vice-President and Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Former BJP MP Navjot Singh Sidhu joins Congress

Parthiv Patel scored his fifth century against Mumbai, in First Class cricket. (Photo: PTI)

Gujarat beat Mumbai to clinch maiden Ranji Trophy title

Anil Vij said that the rupee had lost its value since Gandhi's photos were printed on notes. (Representational Image)

Gandhi will be removed from notes too, Modi 'bigger' brand: BJP's Anil Vij stirs row

The 19-year-old, who aims to represent Pakistan, is supporting his dream by selling parathas in Karachi. (Photos: PTI)

Pak: Paratha-wala Hanan Khan aims for cricket team berth

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Hrithik celebrated his birthday on Tuesday and his close friends and relatives were snapped by shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik turns a year older with a bash for close ones

Two prayer meets in memory of Om Puri was held in Mumbai on Monday where numerous celebrties were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs pay respects to Om Puri at prayer meets

Priyanka Chopra, Dev Patel, Natalie Portman, John Trovolta and other stars were seen at the Golden Globe Awards held in Los Angeles late Sunday. (Photo: HFPA)

Celebs come out in their stylish best for Golden Globes

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Esha Gupta walked the ramp for Archana Kochhar's fashion show which was a part of a social initiative. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Alia, Esha dazzle on the ramp

Om Puri breathed his last on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home. We trace his journey in the film industry through these pictures.

A look at some of the most notable moments of Om Puri's life and career

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham