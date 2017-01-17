The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 17, 2017 | Last Update : 01:58 PM IST

India, All India

'Open to joining AIADMK': Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa announces political debut

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 17, 2017, 12:28 pm IST
Updated : Jan 17, 2017, 12:51 pm IST

Without naming Sasikala Natarajan, Deepa asserted that she 'cannot accept anyone else in Jayalalithaa's position.'

Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Chennai: Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, on Tuesday said she will announce her next political step on her aunt’s birthday, which falls on 24th February.

Speaking to the media, Jayakumar did not rule out the possibility of joining the AIADMK, even though many of her supporters expect her to form a new party.

“I have two options, one is to join AIADMK or to float a new party, I will discuss with my supporters before making a decision,” Jayakumar said.

Without naming Sasikala Natarajan, Deepa asserted that she “cannot accept anyone else in Jayalalithaa's position.”

Deepa had on January 7 said that she would launch a party on her own “on the request from true fans of MGR and Jayalalithaa” and speculation is abuzz that the MBA graduate would make her plans public on Tuesday during a press conference.

Deepa has been claiming MGR and Jayalalithaa’s legacy after the death of the latter and she will begin her day on Tuesday, centenary birthday of the late matinee idol, by paying tributes at MGR memorial house in T. Nagar at 6.30 am after which she would pay respects at the MGR memorial on the Marina.

Later, she will hold a press conference and meet her supporters at 4 pm.

On the eve of her meeting with supporters, Deepa appeared on the balcony of her house in T. Nagar and made a brief speech in which she said she would carry forward the legacy of late MGR and Jayalalithaa.

Deepa has been making her political ambitions very clear. However, AIADMK feels some “disgruntled elements” are behind her political ambitions.

Tags: jayalalithaa, deepa jayakumar, aiadmk
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Redmi Note 4 launch on January 19 confirmed by Xiaomi

2

Amazon apologises to Jewish lady for 'Uncle Adolf' note, fires staff

3

Girl born with large tongue smiles again after surgery

4

10-year-old Odisha girl can name 1,000 rivers in 9 minutes

5

UK: Air hostess eats sandwich in flight, sacked for gross misconduct

more

Editors' Picks

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

45 users get Rs 1 lakh each under the E-payment reward scheme

Congress Vice-President and Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Former BJP MP Navjot Singh Sidhu joins Congress

Parthiv Patel scored his fifth century against Mumbai, in First Class cricket. (Photo: PTI)

Gujarat beat Mumbai to clinch maiden Ranji Trophy title

Anil Vij said that the rupee had lost its value since Gandhi's photos were printed on notes. (Representational Image)

Gandhi will be removed from notes too, Modi 'bigger' brand: BJP's Anil Vij stirs row

The 19-year-old, who aims to represent Pakistan, is supporting his dream by selling parathas in Karachi. (Photos: PTI)

Pak: Paratha-wala Hanan Khan aims for cricket team berth

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Climate change has affected many places in the world and NASA's recently released shocking visuals are proof. (Photo: Tumblr/NASA)

NASA shares astonishing pictures of the effects of global warming

Referred to as Magh Bihu in Assam and Maghesangranti in Nepal, the winter harvest festival is similar to controversial Jalikattu celebrated in South India around the same time (Photo: AP/AFP)

Harvest festival in Nepal, Assam celebrated with buffalo fight

Makar Sankranti is celebrated all over India in different ways with people flying kites or taking to the holy river Ganga for an annual dip (Photo: PTI)

Indians celebrate Makarsankranti with kites and jubilation

British clay artist Wilfrid Wood makes sculptors of people that they wouldn't expect to be captured or in their most natural element. (Photo: Instagram/wilfridwoodsculptor)

Clay artist makes quirky sculptures of famous people

Avid photographer Hannah Ryan captures unique hands displaying emotions on her train journey from Brooklyn to Manhattan. (Photo: Instagram/@subwayhands)

Photographer captures unique subway hands on Instagram

The day is marked by those who turned 20 in the past year after April 1 or will be 20 before March 31 this year (Photo: AP)

Japanese youth dress up in traditional attire for 'Coming of Age' ceremony

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham