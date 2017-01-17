The Asian Age | News

Ties with father 'unbreakable', will take him along: Akhilesh

PTI/ANI
Published : Jan 17, 2017, 2:12 pm IST
Updated : Jan 17, 2017, 3:01 pm IST

Dealing a severe blow to Mulayam Singh Yadav, the EC on Tuesday gave the symbol 'bicycle' to the faction headed by Akhilesh Yadav.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav with SP supremo Mulayam Singh. (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: Having bagged the 'bicycle' symbol, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said he would take Mulayam Singh Yadav along and him, describing the ties with his father and the SP patriarch as "unbreakable".

Akhilesh said that he never had any differences with his father and added the main mission at this point of time is to make all efforts to form the government yet again in Uttar Pradesh.

Asserting that 90 percent of the candidates in both candidature lists issued by him and his father are the same, Yadav said, "Relation with my father can never be broken, I never had differences with him."

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also said all in the Samajwadi Party have now zeroed in to work for bringing the party back to power.

"Now, we are concentrating on a bigger responsibility. Now, we are concentrating on forming the government in the state again," he said.

Akhilesh said at present his priority was to form the Samajwadi Party government again in the state.

"I was confident that I will get cycle. Less time is left, I will finalise the list of candidates. It's a big responsibility and I will take everyone with us," he said.

Read: Akhilesh rides away with Samajwadi Party on 'bicycle', Mulayam left behind

Dealing a severe blow to Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Election Commission on Tuesday gave the symbol 'Bicycle' to the faction headed by Akhilesh Yadav, recognising it as the Samajwadi Party that came as a major boost to the Chief Minister ahead of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Outside his sprawling bungalow in the VIP security zone a large crowd of youth SP leaders and party workers assembled, raising slogans like "Sab bolo dil sey, Akhilesh bhaiya phir sey" (pray from the core of your heart for another term to Akhilesh).

After getting the symbol on Monday, Akhilesh met his father Mulayam late last night and later tweeted three old pictures one with father and two of the January 1 national convention with the message "cycle chalti jayegi, aage badte jayegi" (cycle will run, and keep moving ahead).

A number of party workers, legislators and ministers reached his residence early in the morning even as hordes of ticket seekers swarmed the SP headquarters close by.

SP state president Naresh Uttam met workers at the party office.

Mulayam stayed put in his bungalow, which is at a stone's throw distance from the chief minister's residence and met brother Shivpal Yadav, Ambika Chowdhury and others.

