The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 17, 2017 | Last Update : 06:31 PM IST

India, All India

Delhi's pollution very serious issue, urgent steps needed: SC

PTI
Published : Jan 17, 2017, 5:35 pm IST
Updated : Jan 17, 2017, 5:36 pm IST

'This pollution problem is very serious. If you talk for years for a solution, then it is a problem,' the SC bench observed.

The bench asked the Centre to furnish a status report regarding show cause notices issued to PUC centres. (Photo: PTI)
 The bench asked the Centre to furnish a status report regarding show cause notices issued to PUC centres. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday warned that the problem of air pollution was very serious and solutions need to be found urgently, rather than in years.

"This pollution problem is very serious. If you talk for years for a solution, then it is a problem," a bench of Justices MB Lokur and PC Pant said, adding that some of the victims of air pollution are due to inefficient systems and non-implementation of norms.

The observation came after amicus curiae and senior advocate Harish Salve said there was a need to ensure 100 per cent compliance of Pollution Under Certificate (PUC) and linking them with the insurance of vehicles done every year.

"The year period is too far. Insurance of vehicle is done annually. We need to find solutions fast," the bench said and asked Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar, appearing for Centre, to specify the number of PUC centres in Delhi.

Kumar said there were 962 such centres in Delhi with each of them inspecting around 5000 vehicles every three months.

He said show cause notices have also been issued to some 174 for irregularities, licences of 14 have been cancelled, licenses of 75 have been suspended and warning notices issued to 78 such centres.

The bench asked the Centre to furnish a status report regarding show cause notices issued to PUC centres and directed the Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) to inspect all 962 PUC centers and submit the report about their functioning.

The Centre informed the court that consultations among all stakeholders is being done regarding banning of petcoke and furnace oil as industrial fuel in Delhi-NCR region.

The SG said reports have been sought from Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), National Physical Laboratory, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, The Energy and Resource Institute (TERI) and industrial houses with regard to banning of the fuel.

"Report has been sought from various stakeholders and meeting among them is scheduled tomorrow on the issue of banning of petcoke and furnace oil. We need some deliberations among them as industries which are reliant on such fuels needs to adopt some alternatives and government has to issue notification in this regard," Kumar said.

The apex court asked the Centre to file the status report with regard to banning of petcoke and furnace oil on the next date of hearing on February 6.

Tags: supreme court (sc), puc, delhi pollution, epca
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Nagpur: MLC poll candidate hands over Rs 8500 in Re 1 coins as deposit

2

Online dating may undermine mportance of intimacy

3

Stranded, without luggage but women boxers still pack a punch

4

Redmi Note 4 launch on January 19 confirmed by Xiaomi

5

Amazon apologises to Jewish lady for 'Uncle Adolf' note, fires staff

more

Editors' Picks

Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

'Open to joining AIADMK': Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa announces political debut

Zaira debuted in Aamir's critically acclaimed 'Dangal'.

Appeal to everyone to leave her alone: Aamir on furore over Zaira's apology

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

45 users get Rs 1 lakh each under the E-payment reward scheme

Congress Vice-President and Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Former BJP MP Navjot Singh Sidhu joins Congress

Parthiv Patel scored his fifth century against Mumbai, in First Class cricket. (Photo: PTI)

Gujarat beat Mumbai to clinch maiden Ranji Trophy title

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Climate change has affected many places in the world and NASA's recently released shocking visuals are proof. (Photo: Tumblr/NASA)

NASA shares astonishing pictures of the effects of global warming

Referred to as Magh Bihu in Assam and Maghesangranti in Nepal, the winter harvest festival is similar to controversial Jalikattu celebrated in South India around the same time (Photo: AP/AFP)

Harvest festival in Nepal, Assam celebrated with buffalo fight

Makar Sankranti is celebrated all over India in different ways with people flying kites or taking to the holy river Ganga for an annual dip (Photo: PTI)

Indians celebrate Makarsankranti with kites and jubilation

British clay artist Wilfrid Wood makes sculptors of people that they wouldn't expect to be captured or in their most natural element. (Photo: Instagram/wilfridwoodsculptor)

Clay artist makes quirky sculptures of famous people

Avid photographer Hannah Ryan captures unique hands displaying emotions on her train journey from Brooklyn to Manhattan. (Photo: Instagram/@subwayhands)

Photographer captures unique subway hands on Instagram

The day is marked by those who turned 20 in the past year after April 1 or will be 20 before March 31 this year (Photo: AP)

Japanese youth dress up in traditional attire for 'Coming of Age' ceremony

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham