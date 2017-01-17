Dangal girl trolled over meeting with Mehbooba Mufti

She hoped that she would be forgiven for her “unintentional” actions.

Srinagar: Zaira Wasim Khan, the Kashmiri teen star of the blockbuster movie Dangal, took to the social networking site Facebook on Monday to tender a public apology over her recent meeting with Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. The meeting had evoked severe criticism from the Kashmir Valley, and the youngster was trolled extensively and openly accused of socialising with the “killers” of Kashmir’s young boys and girls.

However, she later deleted her post and said she was upset that it had “been turned into national news”. Incidentally, it happened on a day when the chief minister, while winding up the discussion on the motion of thanks to the governor’s address in the State Legislative Council, referred to her meeting with Zaira and said that girls like her should be encouraged as they were the “real starts” of the people. Ms Mufti also said, “When it comes to talent, youngsters from Jammu and Kashmir are next to none, and we must celebrate them and not those who post their photos on Facebook with guns in their hands.”

Zaira’s Facebook post in response to criticism of her on social media sites read, “This is an open confession/apology. I know that many people have been offended and displeased by my recent actions or by the people I have recently met.” She added that she wanted to apologise to all those who she may have hurt “unintentionally”.

Zaira, a resident of Srinagar, had met the chief minister last week. A handout issued following the meeting had said that the chief minister talked with Zaira about her education and interest in other creative fields like acting. “The young actor briefed the chief minister about the film and the rigorous schedules she had had to follow while performing her role”, it said, adding that her parents and some officials were also present during the meeting.

Zaira who played the role of wrestler Geeta Phogat in the recently released Amir Khan starrer movie and has been signed up for his next production Secret Superstar, termed her actions as “not deliberate”. She hoped that she would be forgiven for her “unintentional” actions. She also said that people should stop calling herself a role-model of youngsters.

“There are a few more things which are very important and I want to clear them as well. The first and foremost thing is that I’m being projected as a role-model for Kashmiri youth. I want to make it clear that I don’t want anyone to follow in my footsteps or even consider me as a role-model. I’m not proud of what I’m doing and I want everyone, especially the youth to know that there are real role models out there whether they be in this time or in our history.”

In obvious reference to the bloodshed witnessed in Kashmir Valley in the aftermath of militant commander Burhan Wani’s killing in July last years, she said that she understood the sentiments of those she had “unintentionally hurt ...especially considering that what had happened over the last six months”. She, however, also said, “But I hope people can also understand there are certain circumstances that emerge which one cannot control and I hope people still remember that I’m a just a 16 year old girl and I hope you treat me accordingly.”

Three hours after posting her apology on Facebook, Zaira deleted it and urged the media and others not to blow it out of proportion. She wrote on her Facebook timeline, “Don’t blow this out of proportion...I’ve not been forced into anything by anyone.” A short while later, she deleted this update too.

However, the teen star’s apology saw huge online support for her and many people including former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted in her favour. “A 16-year-old shouldn’t be forced to apologise and that too allegedly for meeting Mehbooba Mufti. What are we coming to,” Mr. Abdullah wrote on the social networking site Twitter.com. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Zaira is indeed a good actress. It is wrong to force her to apologise on Facebook for meeting Mehbooba Mufti”. Poet and scriptwriter Javed Akhtar too came out in her support. He tweeted “Those who shout AZADI from the roof tops don’t give an iota of AZADI to others .Poor Zaira Waseem had to apologies for her success Shame !!”