The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 17, 2017 | Last Update : 04:52 AM IST

India, All India

Dangal girl trolled over meeting with Mehbooba Mufti

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Jan 17, 2017, 2:04 am IST
Updated : Jan 17, 2017, 3:51 am IST

She hoped that she would be forgiven for her “unintentional” actions.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti with Zaira Wasim Khan in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)
 Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti with Zaira Wasim Khan in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: Zaira Wasim Khan, the Kashmiri teen star of the blockbuster movie Dangal, took to the social networking site Facebook on Monday to tender a public apology over her recent meeting with Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. The meeting had evoked severe criticism from the Kashmir Valley, and the youngster was trolled extensively and openly accused of socialising with the “killers” of Kashmir’s young boys and girls.

However, she later deleted her post and said she was upset that it had “been turned into national news”. Incidentally, it happened on a day when the chief minister, while winding up the discussion on the motion of thanks to the governor’s address in the State Legislative Council, referred to her meeting with Zaira and said that girls like her should be encouraged as they were the “real starts” of the people. Ms Mufti also said, “When it comes to talent, youngsters from Jammu and Kashmir are next to none, and we must celebrate them and not those who post their photos on Facebook with guns in their hands.”

Zaira’s Facebook post in response to criticism of her on social media sites read, “This is an open confession/apology. I know that many people have been offended and displeased by my recent actions or by the people I have recently met.” She added that she wanted to apologise to all those who she may have hurt “unintentionally”.

Zaira, a resident of Srinagar, had met the chief minister last week. A handout issued following the meeting had said that the chief minister talked with Zaira about her education and interest in other creative fields like acting. “The young actor briefed the chief minister about the film and the rigorous schedules she had had to follow while performing her role”, it said, adding that her parents and some officials were also present during the meeting.

Zaira who played the role of wrestler Geeta Phogat in the recently released Amir Khan starrer movie and has been signed up for his next production Secret Superstar, termed her actions as “not deliberate”. She hoped that she would be forgiven for her “unintentional” actions. She also said that people should stop calling herself a role-model of youngsters.

“There are a few more things which are very important and I want to clear them as well. The first and foremost thing is that I’m being projected as a role-model for Kashmiri youth. I want to make it clear that I don’t want anyone to follow in my footsteps or even consider me as a role-model. I’m not proud of what I’m doing and I want everyone, especially the youth to know that there are real role models out there whether they be in this time or in our history.”  

In obvious reference to the bloodshed witnessed in Kashmir Valley in the aftermath of militant commander Burhan Wani’s killing in July last years, she said that she understood the sentiments of those she had “unintentionally hurt ...especially considering that what had happened over the last six months”. She, however, also said, “But I hope people can also understand there are certain circumstances that emerge which one cannot control and I hope people still remember that I’m a just a 16 year old girl and I hope you treat me accordingly.”

Three hours after posting her apology on Facebook, Zaira deleted it and urged the media and others not to blow it out of proportion. She wrote on her Facebook timeline, “Don’t blow this out of proportion...I’ve not been forced into anything by anyone.” A short while later, she deleted this update too.

However, the teen star’s apology saw huge online support for her and many people including former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted in her favour. “A 16-year-old shouldn’t be forced to apologise and that too allegedly for meeting Mehbooba Mufti. What are we coming to,” Mr. Abdullah wrote on the social networking site Twitter.com. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Zaira is indeed a good actress. It is wrong to force her to apologise on Facebook for meeting Mehbooba Mufti”. Poet and scriptwriter Javed Akhtar too came out in her support. He tweeted “Those who shout AZADI from the roof tops don’t give an iota of AZADI to others .Poor Zaira Waseem had to apologies for her success Shame !!”

Tags: dangal, mehbooba mufti, facebook
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

UK: Air hostess eats sandwich in flight, sacked for gross misconduct

2

Therapy may change your personality

3

Kerala transgender model to star opposite Mammootty

4

After nasty fall, Priyanka tells her fans she is OK

5

Atif Aslam stops concert to reprimand eve teasers

more

Editors' Picks

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

45 users get Rs 1 lakh each under the E-payment reward scheme

Congress Vice-President and Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Former BJP MP Navjot Singh Sidhu joins Congress

Parthiv Patel scored his fifth century against Mumbai, in First Class cricket. (Photo: PTI)

Gujarat beat Mumbai to clinch maiden Ranji Trophy title

Anil Vij said that the rupee had lost its value since Gandhi's photos were printed on notes. (Representational Image)

Gandhi will be removed from notes too, Modi 'bigger' brand: BJP's Anil Vij stirs row

The 19-year-old, who aims to represent Pakistan, is supporting his dream by selling parathas in Karachi. (Photos: PTI)

Pak: Paratha-wala Hanan Khan aims for cricket team berth

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Referred to as Magh Bihu in Assam and Maghesangranti in Nepal, the winter harvest festival is similar to controversial Jalikattu celebrated in South India around the same time (Photo: AP/AFP)

Harvest festival in Nepal, Assam celebrated with buffalo fight

Makar Sankranti is celebrated all over India in different ways with people flying kites or taking to the holy river Ganga for an annual dip (Photo: PTI)

Indians celebrate Makarsankranti with kites and jubilation

British clay artist Wilfrid Wood makes sculptors of people that they wouldn't expect to be captured or in their most natural element. (Photo: Instagram/wilfridwoodsculptor)

Clay artist makes quirky sculptures of famous people

Avid photographer Hannah Ryan captures unique hands displaying emotions on her train journey from Brooklyn to Manhattan. (Photo: Instagram/@subwayhands)

Photographer captures unique subway hands on Instagram

The day is marked by those who turned 20 in the past year after April 1 or will be 20 before March 31 this year (Photo: AP)

Japanese youth dress up in traditional attire for 'Coming of Age' ceremony

What begin as a prank in New York around 15 years back, is now an event on the global calenders as passengers drop trousers around the world (Photo: AP)

Trousers go down for 'No Pants Subway Ride' globally

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham