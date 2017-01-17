The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jan 17, 2017 | Last Update : 04:52 AM IST

India, All India

BSF to file food report in two days on jawan’s video

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 17, 2017, 1:24 am IST
Updated : Jan 17, 2017, 4:00 am IST

Home ministry gives the paramilitary force more time on jawan’s charges.

BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav (Photo: Facebook)
New Delhi: The Union home ministry has given two more days to the BSF for submitting its detailed final report on constable Tej Bahadur Yadav’s allegations that poor quality food was being served to personnel. Sources said the ministry was not satisfied with the interim report given by the security force a few days ago, and has sought more details and clarifications on the same.

“The BSF had given its interim report, but has now sought two more days to give a final report on the complaint of poor quality food to jawans posted along the Indo-Pak border,’’ a senior home ministry official said.

BSF director Gen. K.K. Sharma had met Union home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi on Monday and discussed with him various issues concerning the force including the video posted on social media by constable Yadav which had triggered a huge controversy.

In its interim report, the BSF had mentioned that no security personnel deployed along the border had ever complained about the quality of food and that there was no shortage of rations at any of the forward posts. The ministry has sent out a terse message to all para-military forces that there can be no compromise on the welfare of personnel as well as their working conditions, particularly the quality of food being served to them.

The ministry had also clarified that no indiscipline would be tolerated among the jawans and anyone having complaint must utilise the existing grievance redressal mechanism rather than going public or using social media to highlight the problems.

The Prime Minister’s Office, which had also sought a report from the home ministry on the issue, has already been informed by the latter that there was no substance in the complaint and also reiterated that there was no “widespread discontent” among the constabulary in para-military forces over the quality of food being served to them.

In the video posted on social media, constable Yadav had also alleged that while the government procures essential items and ration for them, senior officers “sell them off illegally” in the open market and the personnel have to suffer.

The video had led to considerable outrage as it also showed the poor quality of food which was being served to jawans posted along the Line of Control.

Tags: tej bahadur yadav, bsf, union home ministry
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

