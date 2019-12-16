Monday, Dec 16, 2019 | Last Update : 05:47 AM IST

India, All India

Mayawati asks Cong to clear its stand on Savarkar issue

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 16, 2019, 2:49 am IST
Updated : Dec 16, 2019, 5:30 am IST

It has been less than a month since the alliance in Maharashtra between the Congress NCP and the Shiv Sena.

BSP chief Kumari Mayawati (Photo: ANI)
 BSP chief Kumari Mayawati (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Kumari Mayawati hit out at the Congress on Sunday over the difference of opinion between the Congress and its new ally Shiv Sena over Savarkar.

In a series of tweets on Sunday morning, Mayawati said that the Shiv Sena “supported the Central government on the Citizenship Amendment Bill” and is now “intolerant” of the Congress’s opinion on Savarkar.

“Despite this, the Congress is still supporting the Shiv Sena in the Maharashtra government. What is it, if not double standards?” she said. She further asked the Congress to clear its stand on the matter since the party is supporting the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra at the same time having different views.

Mayawati’s statement came a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while responding to the government’s demand to apologise for his “Rape in India” remark, said that his name is Rahul Gandhi and not Rahul Savarkar.

After Mr Gandhi’s Savarkar remark during the “Bharat Bachao” rally in New Delhi on Saturday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Mr Gandhi’s statement was “extremely unfortunate”. Mr Raut tweeted that there is “need to respect a legend” like Savarkar.

In the recently concluded winter session of parliament Shiv Sena had supported the Citizenship bill in the Lok Sabha after it was tabled by Home Minister Amit Shah.

However, the right wing party had recused from voting on the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, allegedly in an attempt to not severe its ties with the Congress in Maharashtra.

It has been less than a month since the alliance in Maharashtra between the Congress NCP and the Shiv Sena. Though a common minimum program (CMP) has been put in place but there have been certain contentious issues.

These include the position of the Shiv Sena on the Citizen Amendment Bill and the issue of Savarkar. As of now an uneasy calm prevails but in the coming days the gulf maybe widened.

Tags: mayawati

Latest From India

Campus Front of India activists stage a protest at Town Hall in Bengaluru on Saturday against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) (Photo: KPN)

Orwellian nightmare: How CAB uses the law to discriminate

Pooja Bajaj

Where there’s a ‘wheel’... She goes where men fear to ride

Children are the most important beneficiaries of a good education yet the ones with least power to shape it.

The education system is failing our children

A man during a protest against the passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) at Sanmtragachi in Howrah district of West Bengal. (Photo: PTI)

AASU may form new party; AGP split on Supreme Court plea

MOST POPULAR

1

'Serious replies only': Man seeks companion for his lonely duck, puts out dating ad

2

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

3

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

4

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

5

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham