Monday, Dec 16, 2019 | Last Update : 08:49 AM IST

India, All India

Jharkhand Assembly: Fourth phase of polling begins for 15 seats

ANI
Published : Dec 16, 2019, 7:58 am IST
Updated : Dec 16, 2019, 7:58 am IST

The fifth and the last phase of voting will take place on December 20 and the counting of votes will be held on December 23.

(Representational Image)
 (Representational Image)

Ranchi: Voting for the fourth phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections began on Monday.

According to Election Commission, a total of 15 Assembly constituencies, including from the districts of Deoghar, Giridih, Bokaro and Dhanbad, are polling today.

The Assembly constituencies where polling is being held today include -- Madhupur, Deoghar, Bagodar, Jamua, Gandey, Giridih, Dumri, Bokaro, Chandankiyari, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia, Tundi and Baghmara.

The third phase of elections took place in 17 Assembly constituencies covering 8 districts on December 12.

The second phase of elections to Jharkhand Legislative Assembly took place in 20 Assembly constituencies on December 7, while the first phase of voting took place on November 30.

The fifth and the last phase of voting will take place on December 20 and the counting of votes will be held on December 23.

Tags: jharkhand assembly elections 2019, election commission
Location: India, Jharkhand

Latest From India

In a tweet late on Sunday night, she said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have to listen to the voice of the youth sooner than later as his government was trying to suppress their voice and courage with its “hollow dictatorship”. (Photo: File)

‘This govt is coward’: Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Centre after Delhi protests

'I could simply not accept my parents being dragged into all this,

Have been assaulted by Rabri Devi, dragged out house: Daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai

Police used batons and teargas shells to disperse the violent mob, but denied firing at them. (Photo: PTI)

50 detained Jamia students released, Delhi Metro resumes ops

The struggle between silence and oppression is an old one, and greater communicability is introducing new generations to an ancient struggle.

Social silence on issues in India hurts gender activism

MOST POPULAR

1

'Serious replies only': Man seeks companion for his lonely duck, puts out dating ad

2

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

3

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

4

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

5

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham